Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana

Whether you are single, in a romantic relationship or married, nothing should top your priority list except self love and promoting the same this Valentine’s Day is actor Sara Ali Khan. Encouraging fans and fitness enthusiasts to be their own “bae”, the Coolie No.1 star shared a fitness clip from her morning workout session this Sunday and we are inspired to try Virabhadrasana or Yoga’s Warrior Pose II.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Sara shared the video featuring her in a black sports bra teamed with a pair of purple and black shorts with her hair pulled back in a low bun to ace the sporty athleisure look. She shared in the caption, “Self love for Valentine’s Day Always remember to be your own Bae (sic).”

Method:

Stand up with legs 4 to 5 feet apart. Place your right foot at 90 degrees angle with the toes pointing out while keeping your left foot at 45 degrees angle. Bring your hands at shoulder level and keep them parallel to ground.

Bend your right knee and look towards your right hand. Keep your hip-square and right thigh parallel to the ground. Hold onto the pose for 10 to 15 seconds, then release the posture.

Benefits:

Virabhadrasana or the Warrior Pose II energises tired limbs and opens up your chest and lungs apart from stretching your hips, groins and shoulders and improving stability and balance. It also stimulates your abdominal organs.

Sara Ali Khan was also seen attempting squat variations in the video to work up the butt. Clasping her hands together, the diva was seen bending sideways and attempting lunge stretches alternately.

Strong hips can prevent injury and protect knees from taking a bad torque sideways. Sara’s video was enough motivation for us to get our Yoga mats out. What about you?

