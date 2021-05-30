Varun Dhawan spills the beans on his intermittent fasting diet plan

Intermittent fasting has become the new lifestyle trend as several studies have claimed its varied health benefits, including the reduction of hypertension by reshaping the gut microbiota and Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan too was seen rooting for it recently. In a recent interactive session with fans, Varun revealed about observing intermittent fasting and listed out the diet food menu that he follows.

Taking to his social media handle, Varun indulged in a fun ‘Ask me anything’ session with his 36 million fanbase on Instagram. A fan popped the question, “Which type of diet do you take (sic).”

Spilling the beans on his intermittent fasting diet plan, the actor replied, “I try to do a intermittent fasting for 14-16 hours. Start with 1. Coffee 2. Egg white omelet/oats 3. Veggies and chicken 4. Makhana 5. Veggies and chicken and lots of water and fastnup reload (sic).”

Varun Dhawan's diet food menu(Instagram/varundvn)

Also known as the 16:8 plan or 16:8 diet, intermittent fasting is a diet wherein one needs to fast for 16 hours and eat within an eight-hour window, split between two or three meals. The idea is to focus on when you should be eating instead of what you eat.

As per the existing scientific studies, researchers conclude that intermittent fasting diets do seem to help people lose weight in the short-term and modest evidence suggests they may contribute to cardiovascular health. Increased longevity, weight loss, decreased blood pressure, improved glucose tolerance and controlled lipid levels are some of the potential benefits of intermittent fasting that a majority of studies have shown.

An instant boost to metabolism, balancing hormone levels and bringing insulin levels down are additional bnenefits of intermittent fasting. However, experts are also concerned about its possible pitfalls given there is a wide range of practices with some fasting without food an entire day and others restricting meals to certain hours of the day.

A main cause of worry is that the hunger-induced by fasting causes many people to overeat when it is time for meals, or make unhealthy choices that have adverse effects on their cardiovascular health. Hence, it is essential for diabetics to speak with their doctor before trying intermittent fasting and discuss how to control their disease and the risk of hypoglycemia that may come with skipping regular meals.

