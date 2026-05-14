Dietician shares the list of superfoods every woman should be eating: Spinach, chia seeds, berries
From seeds to berries, dietician Simrat Kathuria recommends superfoods every woman should include in her daily meals.
Women need a proper nutritional balance because their fast-paced modern life requires them to maintain healthy eating patterns. They require specific nutrients that change throughout their life stages because their nutritional needs increase from their hormonal health requirements to their energy needs, bone strength, and immunity functions.
Daily consumption of a few nutrient-rich superfoods will help people achieve better health results through natural methods, which create long-lasting benefits. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Simrat Kathuria, a celebrity dietician and nutrition consultant, shares superfoods women shouldn’t skip.
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Leafy greens
Simrat Kathuria said, “Leafy greens, which include spinach, kale, and fenugreek leaves, stand out as one of the top superfoods that provide women with health benefits.” The food items contain iron, calcium, and folate, which together support bone health while they boost energy levels and protect women from anemia who work in their roles throughout the daytime hours.
Nuts and seeds{{/usCountry}}
Nuts and seeds{{/usCountry}}
According to Simrat, the collection of nuts and seeds, which includes almonds and walnuts together with flaxseeds and chia seeds contain nutty seeds that provide healthy fats, protein, magnesium, and omega 3 fatty acids. “The body utilises these nutrients to establish hormonal equilibrium and maintain heart function, brain activity, and skin condition,” said Simrat.
Probiotic-rich food{{/usCountry}}
According to Simrat, the collection of nuts and seeds, which includes almonds and walnuts together with flaxseeds and chia seeds contain nutty seeds that provide healthy fats, protein, magnesium, and omega 3 fatty acids. “The body utilises these nutrients to establish hormonal equilibrium and maintain heart function, brain activity, and skin condition,” said Simrat.
Probiotic-rich food{{/usCountry}}
Both yoghurt and probiotic-rich foods hold equal value for maintaining gut health and supporting immune functions. The gut operates as a direct pathway that enables people to digest food and absorb nutrients, while it also affects their emotional state. “Probiotics should be incorporated into their daily routine because they provide women with stress relief during hormonal changes and digestive problems,” added Simrat.
Antioxidant-rich food
Berries such as blueberries and strawberries are packed with antioxidants that help fight inflammation and oxidative stress. They support skin health, immunity, and healthy aging while also being naturally low in calories and high in fibre.
Indian superfoods
According to Simrat, people should give attention to traditional Indian superfoods, which include makhana, turmeric, and amla. Makhana offers lightweight properties together with protein content, which helps people achieve better metabolic health. Turmeric contains curcumin, which scientists know to have anti-inflammatory effects. Amla contains high vitamin C content, which helps people maintain their immune system and support their hair growth and collagen-building process.
Protein-rich food
The combination of eggs, lentils, paneer, and pulses delivers essential amino acids, which the body needs to recover muscles and produce energy, and carry out hormonal functions. Working women who handle multiple tasks need protein in sufficient amounts to achieve their best health.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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