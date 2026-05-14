Dietician shares the list of superfoods every woman should be eating: Spinach, chia seeds, berries

Women need a proper nutritional balance because their fast-paced modern life requires them to maintain healthy eating patterns. They require specific nutrients that change throughout their life stages because their nutritional needs increase from their hormonal health requirements to their energy needs, bone strength, and immunity functions.

List of superfood every women should consume.(Unsplash)

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Daily consumption of a few nutrient-rich superfoods will help people achieve better health results through natural methods, which create long-lasting benefits. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Simrat Kathuria, a celebrity dietician and nutrition consultant, shares superfoods women shouldn’t skip.

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Leafy greens

Simrat Kathuria said, “Leafy greens, which include spinach, kale, and fenugreek leaves, stand out as one of the top superfoods that provide women with health benefits.” The food items contain iron, calcium, and folate, which together support bone health while they boost energy levels and protect women from anemia who work in their roles throughout the daytime hours.

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Leafy greens, which include spinach, kale, and fenugreek leaves, stand out as one of the top superfoods that provide women with health benefits. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} According to Simrat, the collection of nuts and seeds, which includes almonds and walnuts together with flaxseeds and chia seeds contain nutty seeds that provide healthy fats, protein, magnesium, and omega 3 fatty acids. “The body utilises these nutrients to establish hormonal equilibrium and maintain heart function, brain activity, and skin condition,” said Simrat. Probiotic-rich food {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Simrat, the collection of nuts and seeds, which includes almonds and walnuts together with flaxseeds and chia seeds contain nutty seeds that provide healthy fats, protein, magnesium, and omega 3 fatty acids. “The body utilises these nutrients to establish hormonal equilibrium and maintain heart function, brain activity, and skin condition,” said Simrat. Probiotic-rich food {{/usCountry}}

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Both yoghurt and probiotic-rich foods hold equal value for maintaining gut health and supporting immune functions. The gut operates as a direct pathway that enables people to digest food and absorb nutrients, while it also affects their emotional state. “Probiotics should be incorporated into their daily routine because they provide women with stress relief during hormonal changes and digestive problems,” added Simrat.

Both yoghurt and probiotic-rich foods hold equal value for maintaining gut health and supporting immune functions. (Unsplash)

Antioxidant-rich food

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Berries such as blueberries and strawberries are packed with antioxidants that help fight inflammation and oxidative stress. They support skin health, immunity, and healthy aging while also being naturally low in calories and high in fibre.

Indian superfoods

According to Simrat, people should give attention to traditional Indian superfoods, which include makhana, turmeric, and amla. Makhana offers lightweight properties together with protein content, which helps people achieve better metabolic health. Turmeric contains curcumin, which scientists know to have anti-inflammatory effects. Amla contains high vitamin C content, which helps people maintain their immune system and support their hair growth and collagen-building process.

Protein-rich food

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The combination of eggs, lentils, paneer, and pulses delivers essential amino acids, which the body needs to recover muscles and produce energy, and carry out hormonal functions. Working women who handle multiple tasks need protein in sufficient amounts to achieve their best health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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