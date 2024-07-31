Viral video recommends cold therapy hack to treat migraines: But, is it effective? Neurologist answers

A video recently went viral where a woman shared her top migraine tip to reduce pain instantly. Navigating through migraine pain can be difficult with throbbing headache, sensitivity to light and sounds and nausea. In the video, the woman demonstrated the quick pain-relief hack – we need to place a cold towel on our head and a hot towel in the back and the neck. In the video, the woman demonstrated the quick pain-relief hack – we need to place a cold towel on our head and a hot towel in the back and the neck. (Instagram/@doctorsoood)

In the stitched video, Dr Kunal Sood further explained the logic behind this tip. He explained that the cold towel can have instant relieving results and the hot towel in the back and neck can help in relaxing the muscles and improving blood circulation. This in turn helps in boosting oxygen delivery and removing toxins, further relieving migraine pain.

But does this hack work in curing migraine pain?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sheetal Goyal, Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, “Cold therapy is an age-old, easily accessible remedy for alleviating migraine pain. This simple approach works through several mechanisms. Applying cold induces vasoconstriction, which helps reduce blood flow and swelling. It also promotes analgesia by slowing nerve conduction, easing the pain, and reduces metabolic activity, thus lowering the demand for adenosine triphosphate (ATP), a chemical believed to be involved in migraine headaches.”

Effects of cold band therapy on migraine severity and duration:

Citing a 2020 study, Dr Sheetal Goyal added, “Cold band application to the forehead can significantly alleviate pain and enhance overall well-being during a migraine attack. It is often recommended to patients to try a quick home remedy involving a cold towel for the head and a hot towel for the neck and back. The combination can provide a balanced approach to managing migraines, with cold therapy reducing pain and inflammation on the forehead and hot therapy relaxing the muscles in the neck and back, potentially reducing tension-related triggers. While this is not a substitute for professional medical treatment, it is a practical, immediate measure that can bring significant relief.”

