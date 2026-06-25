Vishnu Vishal breaks silence about his ‘tired face’, reveals he has autoimmune condition for 3-4 years

He added, “That said, your love, the work I believe in and my responsibility towards everyone who has worked tirelessly on Gatta Kusthi 2 have kept me going. That's why I have continued showing up for the film promotions and for all of you.”

In his X account, Vishnu wrote, “First of all thank you for all the love and concern you have shown through your comments and messages. It truly means a lot, and I wanted to share this with you personally. Many of you have noticed that my face looks tired lately. The reason is that I have been dealing with an autoimmune disease for the last three to four years, and the prescribed medication I have been taking on and off, has some visible side effects, including the bloating you've been noticing. The treatment is medically necessary, and my health has to come first.”

Actor Vishnu Vishal is responding to comments about his tired face in recent public appearances. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama Gatta Kusthi 2. Taking to X on Thursday, Vishnu broke silence about the comments and shared that he has been dealing with an autoimmune condition for which he has been taking the prescribed medication. Some of the visible side effects are the reason for the bloating, he stated.

He concluded saying that he cannot wait for everyone to see the film as it releases on July 3.

More details An autoimmune disease is a condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissues, affecting nearly 8% of the world’s population. This not only causes a cascade of physiological issues, but also severely impacts the quality of life in the long-term. The bigger problem lies in the fact that most women do not realise the severity of the condition for years after their symptoms first appear.

The risk of all autoimmune conditions depends on the immune system's ability to distinguish between its own healthy tissue and potential infections. Women’s immune systems are often more alert, and estrogen helps drive that stronger response. However, that stronger defense can become a drawback when the immune system loses tolerance and starts attacking healthy tissue.

Read more about it here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.