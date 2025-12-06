Search
Want healthy, glossy hair? Know the 7 essential habits to protect and prevent long-term damage

ByHT Infotainment Desk
Updated on: Dec 06, 2025 07:10 pm IST

Try out these simple and everyday care tips by the American Academy of Dermatology to prevent your hair from getting damaged.

While genetics play a key role, hair still requires thoughtful attention to stay healthy. Whether you have straight, curly, or oily hair, the everyday care routine that you follow makes a major difference in preventing hair fall damage and maintaining its natural shine. There are several factors taken into consideration while determining how thick and healthy your hair feels and looks. Among these are the products you use, the everyday diet, as well as the type of hair you inherited.

American Academy of Dermatology suggests these hair care tips.
American Academy of Dermatology suggests these hair care tips.(Pexels)

Dermatologists and hair experts emphasize that the long-term health of hair is directly impacted by the way you wash, style, and protect your hair.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), here is a look at dermatologists' haircare tips for people:

Tips for everyday care

1. Wash your hair once a week

People are advised to use hair care products once a week. Doing this will help prevent their build-up and now allow it to make your hair feel dry. This means that people should refrain from using hair care products on a day-to-day basis.

2. Use conditioner

Do make sure that you are using a conditioner every time you wash your hair. While using it, ensure that it coats the ends of the hair, since these remain the most fragile and oldest part of your hair.

As per Healthline, using a conditioner after shampoo is an "important step in keeping your hair soft, shiny, and manageable."

3. Hot oil treatment

Try to massage your hair with hot oil twice a month. This will add additional moisture and elasticity to the hair, as per the American Academy of Dermatology.

4. Heat protection

Before styling your hair, you should always consider using a heat-protecting product. This needs to be added to wet hair before styling. It will ensure minimal heat damage.

5. Relaxers

Stay cautious when it comes to relaxers. Consider visiting a hair stylist to get a relaxer applied safely, as it will minimize hair damage.

6. Ceramic combs or irons

For pressing hair, use only ceramic combs or irons. This should be done only once a week and not more than that. Further, AAD recommends using straightening devices that come with a dial to ensure it is not too hot. The device should be kept at the lowest possible temperature setting.

7. Don't keep braids or weaves too tight.

Pain equals damage. So, make sure that your braids, cornrows, or weaves are not too tight, otherwise they can damage the hair.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Follow Us On