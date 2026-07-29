Can't sleep or poop well? Gastroenterologist shares a fruit that improves rest, gut health and cuts colon cancer risk

Tossing and turning at night, waking up feeling unrested, dealing with bloating after meals or struggling with an unhappy gut can leave you feeling drained day after day. While persistent sleep or digestive problems should always be evaluated by a healthcare professional, sometimes simple tweaks to your diet and daily routine can support better overall health.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Fibremaxxing your diet? Gastroenterologist shares 6 ways to add more fibre even if you are not a fan of chia seeds

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutritional health, has shared a simple solution that may help improve sleep while supporting digestive and gut health. In an Instagram video shared on July 28, the gastroenterologist states, “Try eating two kiwis at night. This might be one of the simplest bedtime habits you can add to your routine.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Helps you fall asleep

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Salhab, eating two green kiwis shortly before bed can help you fall asleep faster and improve overall sleep quality. He adds that kiwis are a natural source of melatonin and serotonin – two compounds that play an important role in regulating the body's sleep-wake cycle and promoting restful sleep. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Salhab, eating two green kiwis shortly before bed can help you fall asleep faster and improve overall sleep quality. He adds that kiwis are a natural source of melatonin and serotonin – two compounds that play an important role in regulating the body's sleep-wake cycle and promoting restful sleep. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He explains, “Studies have found that eating two green kiwifruit about an hour before bed may help improve sleep quality, help you fall asleep faster, and increase total sleep time. Kiwis are a natural source of serotonin and also contain melatonin, both of which are involved in regulating the sleep-wake cycle.”

Digestive benefits

Dr Salhab also highlights that eating kiwis after dinner may help reduce bloating while supporting digestive health. Rich in fibre and beneficial plant compounds, kiwis can promote regular bowel movements, improve stool consistency, ease constipation, and support a healthier gut microbiome.

The gastroenterologist notes, “Kiwis may also help reduce that uncomfortable post-dinner bloating because it has digestive enzymes to break down protein. And don’t be surprised if they help you poop the next morning. Kiwi is one of the best-studied fruits for constipation, bowel regularity, digestive health, gut health, stool frequency, stool consistency, and supporting a healthy gut microbiome thanks to its fibre and other naturally occurring plant compounds.”

Lowers colon cancer risk

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Beyond its well-established benefits for sleep and digestion, a higher intake of fruits such as kiwis has also been associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer.

Dr Salhab emphasises, “Another bonus? Higher fruit intake, including kiwi as part of an overall healthy diet, has been associated with a lower risk of colon cancer. While no single food prevents colon cancer, regularly eating fibre-rich fruits is one of the many lifestyle habits associated with better colon health.”

“One fruit. Better sleep. Better digestion. Less post-meal bloating. More regular bowel movements. That’s a pretty good deal,” the gastroenterologist concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions.