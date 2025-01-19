Want to age like Jennifer Lopez, get her toned body? Health coach shares what to do: ‘Don’t be afraid of weights’

At 55, Jennifer Lopez is in the best shape of her life. The actor and singer is one of Hollywood's fittest stars, and boy, does she work for it. But what's her secret? Instagram user and women’s health and weight management coach Jaymie Moran, who often shares workout and weight loss videos, believes it's strength training. In a recent post, he talked about Jennifer Lopez being extremely fit and toned at 55 and what you need to do to achieve a toned body like her. Jennifer Lopez, at 55, looks incredible, and she achieves the same with a healthy diet and strength training.

'Don’t be afraid of weights…'

Jaymie shared a video on Instagram recently in which he stitched several clips of JLo doing strength training exercises at the gym. He shared the post with the caption, “Ladies! Don’t be afraid of the weights! J-Lo doesn’t look like this at 55 or have the strength to do pull-ups, from doing Pilates and Zumba.”

He added that Pilates and Zumba do have a place in a balanced fitness routine, but Jennifer Lopez ‘looks pretty godda*n amazing’ because she does full-body resistance training. It is the key to ageing well and looking lean, healthy, and strong in your 50s, 60s, and beyond.

He explained that while looking good is important, staying strong as you age is equally necessary, Per Jaymie, we lose about 1 per cent of muscle per year after turning 30. So, it is important to lift weights. You can start by doing some resistance training, like doing workouts where you use your body weight against gravity.

“Then, as you get stronger, you’ll need to progressively overload your training - consistently make it more challenging to stimulate your body to get stronger. This can be through adding more weights, doing more repetitions, or using a greater range of movement. But please don’t worry about that for now! Just get started with 30-minute sessions for 3 times per week,” he added.

What do you need to do?

Per Jaymie, to achieve a toned body like Jennifer Lopez, you need to maintain good form, lift heavy weights, and consistently show up. He added that though after 30, you lose muscle mass, JLo shows that the right workout routine can combat it.

“Building and maintaining her muscle mass is the key to looking and feeling great as you age. JLo has always prioritised fitness, and you might be thinking, ‘Yeah, she has had an easier ride than most’. But pointing the finger and saying that someone has it easier doesn't serve you, so stop making excuses. Whatever your age, introducing resistance training with progressive overload will make you feel stronger and leaner,” he added.