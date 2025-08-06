Want to boost your child’s gut health? Pediatrician shares 6 simple food swaps

A child needs proper nutrition in the early years for healthy development, and it starts with the right kind of diet. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravi Malik, pediatrician, MAMC, founder and medical director, Malik Radix Healthcare said, "A healthy gut does more than aid digestion, It supports immunity, brain development, and even emotional well-being. The secret? Feeding the good bacteria that live in your child’s gut. And it doesn’t require a complete diet overhaul; just a few mindful swaps can make a big difference.” Also read | Is your kid a picky eater? Here are 7 tips to add healthy foods to your child's diet Follow these tips to reduce sugary foods in your child's diet.(Shutterstock)

1. Swap sugary cereals for fibre-rich breakfasts

Most breakfast cereals are loaded with sugar and offer little nutritional value. Instead, opt for high-fibre choices like dry oats, millet porridge, or whole grain toast. Fibre acts as food for good gut bacteria, helping them thrive while keeping digestion smooth and reducing long-term risks like constipation and even chronic diseases.

2. Swap ice creams and sweets for yoghurt with fruits

Instead of sugar-heavy desserts, try plain yoghurt topped with fruits. Yoghurt is rich in probiotics, the good bacteria that support gut health. You can also blend curd with fruits into smoothies or mix in chopped vegetables for a savoury twist. Just be sure to skip added sugars.

3. Swap fried snacks for roasted chickpeas and nuts

Chips and fried items offer empty calories and harm gut balance. Try giving roasted makhana, peanuts, or chickpeas instead. These snacks are high in protein, contain fibre, and help support a healthy microbe. Also read | Is your child’s diet putting their heart at risk? Essential guide for parents

4. Swap sugary drinks for natural fluids

Packaged juices and sodas often contain added sugar and preservatives that disrupt gut flora. Replace them with coconut water, unsweetened lassi, fruit-infused water, or buttermilk. These drinks hydrate and, in the case of fermented ones, add beneficial bacteria to the gut.

5. Avoid harmful white foods

Cut down on white bread, maida (refined flour), white rice, sugary biscuits, table salt, and extra sugar. Replace them with multigrain breads, whole rice, and flours like ragi, bajra, jowar, or suji. Whole grains are rich in fibre and help nourish gut microbes.

6. Add fermented foods and high-fibre fruits

Add fermented foods like idli, dosa, and kimchi to meals. Encourage high-fibre fruits like apples, papaya, guava, and pears. Garlic and onions also support gut health. And limit junk food and antibiotics, which can disrupt your child’s gut flora. Also read | Power of Indian superfoods: Nutritionist recommends 5 foods to add to your child’s diet

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.