Want to drop fat, tone your body? Fitness coach says start doing these 5 things immediately: ‘Target your abs’

Helen Laverick is a fitness coach who keeps sharing insightful posts regarding weight loss on Instagram, from workouts to diet tips. On March 31, Helen shared a post explaining five ways to tone the body. Know these five ways to tone the body.(Pexels)

“First off, let’s clear something up: spot reduction is a myth. No matter how many ab exercises you do, you can’t target fat loss in just one area,” she said.

Here are 5 things that Helen suggested:

1. Optimise your protein intake

Aim for at least 1 to 1.5 grams per pound of your body weight. Protein is essential for muscle repair and growth. It keeps you fuller longer and boosts your metabolism, making it a crucial part of your fat-loss journey.

2. Embrace weight training and hitting 10K steps

Weight training is a game changer. Aim for 3-4 sessions per week. Not only does this help build lean muscle mass (which in turn burns more calories at rest), but it also transforms your body into a fat-burning machine. Also, steps are a key essential key to fat loss and are so underrated!

3. Focus on isolation ab workouts

While you can't spot reduce fat, targeting your abs with isolation exercises 2-3 times a week can strengthen and define your core. A strong core improves your posture and overall fitness, even if the visible results take time as you lose overall body fat.

4. Prioritise hydration

Water is often the unsung hero in fat loss. Staying hydrated helps regulate your metabolism, flushes out toxins, and can even reduce cravings. It’s one of those underrated factors that can have an impact on losing stubborn belly fat.

5. Get quality sleep

Never underestimate the power of sleep. Rest not only aids in recovery but also helps regulate hunger hormones and reduces stress. This underrated step is vital in ensuring your body has the time it needs to repair and burn fat effectively.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.