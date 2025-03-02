Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Watch your plate: Dietician recommends superfoods to add, smart choices to make in daily diet

ByTapatrisha Das
Mar 02, 2025 09:02 PM IST

From leafy greens to nuts and seeds, here is a list of superfoods that should be included in the daily diet for overall wellbeing.

We are what we eat, and our daily food intake contributes heavily to our lifestyle. Health experts recommend watching our plate and making smart decisions about what to consume to have a healthier body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Archana Batra, dietician and diabetes educator, said, “A good diet is about consistency not restrictions, it's about including nutrient-dense foods that boost your overall well-being. Superfoods and smart dietary choices help you to maintain a healthy lifestyle.” Also read | Food for better mood: Nutritionist shares superfoods for better mental health

“A good diet is about consistency not restrictions, it's about including nutrient-dense foods that boost your overall well-being," said Dr Archana Batra.(Pexels)
“A good diet is about consistency not restrictions, it's about including nutrient-dense foods that boost your overall well-being," said Dr Archana Batra.(Pexels)

Dr Archana Batra recommended these superfoods that must be added to the daily diet:

Leafy greens:

Leafy greens.(Pexels)
Leafy greens.(Pexels)

Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale and swiss chard are rich sources of vitamins such as A, C, and K. they are also loaded with antioxidants that fight inflammation.

Berries:

Berries.(Pexels)
Berries.(Pexels)

Include blueberries, strawberries in your daily diet. Berries are rich in fibers and antioxidants that improve brain health and immunity. Also read | Here's what happens to your skin when you eat these superfoods

Nuts and seeds:

Nuts and seeds.(Pexels)
Nuts and seeds.(Pexels)

Almonds, chia seeds, and flax seeds contain healthy fats, proteins, and Omega-3 fatty acids, that are essential for the body.

Fatty fish:

Fatty fish.(Pexels)
Fatty fish.(Pexels)

Fatty fishes such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel contain omega-3s, which improves heart and brain health.

Legumes:

Legumes.(Pexels)
Legumes.(Pexels)

Lentils, chickpeas, and black beans are rich in plant- based protein, fiber, and essential minerals. They help in weight management, improve heart health, and control blood sugar.

Whole grains:

Whole grains.(Pexels)
Whole grains.(Pexels)

Whole grains such as brown rice and oats help manage blood sugars and improve digestive health.

Fermented foods:

Yoghurt.(Pexels)
Yoghurt.(Pexels)

Yogurt, kefir, and kanji, improve gut health by providing useful probiotics and boost the immune system. They also help in improving digestion.

“Healthy foods are not just about adding superfoods to your diet but, it's all about making smart choices every day. It helps you stay active, improve gut health, and maintain overall well-being,” added Dr Archana Batra. Also read | World Heart Day 2023: Superfoods to keep your heart healthy

Easy ways to add superfoods to the diet:

  • Choose fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains over processed foods.
  • Balance your meal with nutrients such as proteins, carbohydrates, and fats.
  • Stay hydrated; water is very essential for digestion. Drink at least 6-8 glasses of water per day.
  • Eat the right portion to prevent weight gain. Even healthy foods can be overeating.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On