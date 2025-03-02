Watch your plate: Dietician recommends superfoods to add, smart choices to make in daily diet

We are what we eat, and our daily food intake contributes heavily to our lifestyle. Health experts recommend watching our plate and making smart decisions about what to consume to have a healthier body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Archana Batra, dietician and diabetes educator, said, “A good diet is about consistency not restrictions, it's about including nutrient-dense foods that boost your overall well-being. Superfoods and smart dietary choices help you to maintain a healthy lifestyle.” Also read | Food for better mood: Nutritionist shares superfoods for better mental health “A good diet is about consistency not restrictions, it's about including nutrient-dense foods that boost your overall well-being," said Dr Archana Batra.(Pexels)

Dr Archana Batra recommended these superfoods that must be added to the daily diet:

Leafy greens:

Leafy greens.(Pexels)

Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale and swiss chard are rich sources of vitamins such as A, C, and K. they are also loaded with antioxidants that fight inflammation.

Berries:

Berries.(Pexels)

Include blueberries, strawberries in your daily diet. Berries are rich in fibers and antioxidants that improve brain health and immunity. Also read | Here's what happens to your skin when you eat these superfoods

Nuts and seeds:

Nuts and seeds.(Pexels)

Almonds, chia seeds, and flax seeds contain healthy fats, proteins, and Omega-3 fatty acids, that are essential for the body.

Fatty fish:

Fatty fish.(Pexels)

Fatty fishes such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel contain omega-3s, which improves heart and brain health.

Legumes:

Legumes.(Pexels)

Lentils, chickpeas, and black beans are rich in plant- based protein, fiber, and essential minerals. They help in weight management, improve heart health, and control blood sugar.

Whole grains:

Whole grains.(Pexels)

Whole grains such as brown rice and oats help manage blood sugars and improve digestive health.

Fermented foods:

Yoghurt.(Pexels)

Yogurt, kefir, and kanji, improve gut health by providing useful probiotics and boost the immune system. They also help in improving digestion.

“Healthy foods are not just about adding superfoods to your diet but, it's all about making smart choices every day. It helps you stay active, improve gut health, and maintain overall well-being,” added Dr Archana Batra. Also read | World Heart Day 2023: Superfoods to keep your heart healthy

Easy ways to add superfoods to the diet:

Choose fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains over processed foods.

Balance your meal with nutrients such as proteins, carbohydrates, and fats.

Stay hydrated; water is very essential for digestion. Drink at least 6-8 glasses of water per day.

Eat the right portion to prevent weight gain. Even healthy foods can be overeating.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.