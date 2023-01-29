Ways to take care of your immune system during winters

The winters are still here and aside from exciting family gatherings, it is that time of the year when colds and flu are rampant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are millions of cases of the common cold each year and the average adult catches a cold or throat infection at least two to three times a year hence, we all need to learn ways of boosting our immune system remain healthy and fight off any sickness.

The best possible way is to stay active by incorporating moderate exercise into your routine that can be beneficial when it comes to boosting your immune system. Studies show that moderate exercise can increase the circulation of our immune cells because when our immune cells are properly moving through our body, they can better protect us from infection.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rayansh Thakur, Fitness Expert and Nutritionist from Delhi, suggested, “You can help strengthen your immune system by avoiding stimulants such as energy drinks, extremely caffeinated sodas, and nicotine like cigarettes. Smoking weakens your immune system by suppressing the antibodies your body produces to combat cold and flu viruses. Drinking more than the recommended daily limit of alcohol might result in weight gain, which strains your immunity system. Alcohol dehydrates the body and creates an environment for viruses.”

Rhea Singh Anand, Co- Founder of Flexnest, suggested, “If you are someone who loves to start the day with a good workout session but refrain from stepping out in this shivering winter, you can set up your own home-gym with smart gym equipment that has made the workout experience even better for people who prefer home workouts. Along with exercise, one can keep taking regular steam to clear the throat, practice wearing a mask in public, eat seasonal fruits and vegetables and stay hydrated. Additionally, we already know sleep is a key element in boosting immune function therefore, one must have a good sleeping schedule. Lastly, stress plays a major factor in both mental and physical health so, practice mediation and deep breathing to stay stress free in order to maintain a healthy immune system.”