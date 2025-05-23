What's best time to brush your teeth in the morning? Dentist warns against brushing straight after breakfast: Here's why

Brushing your teeth in the morning helps remove bacteria that can cause morning breath; it can leave your mouth feeling fresh and clean. However, the best time to brush your teeth in the morning is a topic of debate. Ultimately, the best time to brush your teeth is a matter of personal preference, but a May 21 report on Telegraph.co.uk explores what the ideal time to brush is, according to experts. Also read | Skipping brushing your teeth before sleep? Doctor explains how your heart is paying the price What is the best time to brush your teeth in the morning? (Freepik)

When to brush your teeth? Before or after breakfast

Dentist, Dr Shaadi Manouchehri, told the portal that you could also be scouring away your precious dental enamel if you brush after breakfast as when we eat, the natural bacteria in our mouths produce acid to break down the sugar in food.

“So, if you brush your teeth, you are rubbing that acid on the tooth, which is a mineral, and it can wear it down,” she said, suggesting you either eat your breakfast earlier so you can wait until an hour after eating before brushing or brush your teeth first.

Why you should eat breakfast before 8am

Manolis Kogevinas is co-author of a 2023 study of more than 100,000 people that found that eating breakfast after 9am increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 59 percent compared to people who eat breakfast before 8am.

Since 'meal timing plays a key role in regulating circadian rhythms and glucose and lipid control', she told the portal, “Our results suggest that a first meal before 8am and a last meal before 7pm may help reduce the incidence of type 2 diabetes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.