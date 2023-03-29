What is scalp folliculitis and how to treat them?

Are you tired of dealing with pesky bumps and itching on your scalp? You may be suffering from scalp folliculitis, a common condition that affects the hair follicles on the scalp. It is characterized by small, red, inflamed bumps that may or may not be filled with pus. While it can be uncomfortable and unsightly, the good news is that it is usually not serious and can be treated with proper care and medication. So if you want to say goodbye to those annoying bumps and enjoy a healthy scalp, keep reading to learn everything you need to know about scalp folliculitis. Scalp folliculitis is a common condition that affects the hair follicles on the scalp. It is characterized by small, red, inflamed bumps that may or may not be filled with pus. (freepik )

“Scalp folliculitis is, simply put, an infection of the hair follicle. This can be of two types - Sterile folliculitis and Bacterial folliculitis. In sterile folliculitis, the hair follicles are not infected but inflamed. This occurs due to harsh massaging of the scalp or oil clogging up the pores which lead to irritation of the scalp and hair root. On the other hand, bacterial folliculitis erupts when the yeast that exists in the follicles is exasperated due to seasonal changes or excess oil secretion among other factors,” says, Dr Rashmi Shetty, Cosmetic Dermatologist, RA Skin and Aesthetics. (Also read: Haircare tips: Expert shares 5 ways to get healthy scalp and hair )

She further shared with HT Lifestyle, “In order to treat scalp folliculitis, it is imperative to consult an expert. Depending on the severity, the expert would recommend certain lifestyle changes like gentle massaging of the oil onto the scalp, avoiding massaging with or without oil on a dirty scalp and washing your hair often. It is found that people with a combination of dry hair and oily scalp tend to wash their hair less often as they are under the impression that it will dry the hair out further. However, this compromises the health of the scalp. In this case, you can use a clarifying shampoo which is devoid of any oils, allowing you to wash your hair frequently to keep the scalp clean, without further damaging the hair.”

“Besides this, another avenue of treatment is supplementation or antibiotics. Scalp folliculitis at the nape of the neck can, sometimes, be quite resistant to treatment and may, hence, take a longer time to heal. The key would be to reduce the oil secretion in the scalp as this converts to fodder for the yeast. Thus, patients have been prescribed supplementation that reduces the secretion of the sebaceous gland. This treatment can go on for a period of 3-6 months with the dosage of the supplementation depending on the severity. It is always wise to check your hormone levels and diabetes as internal health could also contribute to scalp folliculitis," concludes Dr. Rashmi.