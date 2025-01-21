What to use for body odour? Complete guide to treating body odour

An unpleasant odour is a big buzzkill — it can overshadow the best of your OOTD, making you self-conscious and leaving a lasting impression for all the wrong reasons. But how do you approach unpleasant body odour? In an interview with HT, Dr Trupti Agarwal, Consultant, Dermatology at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital shared a detailed breakdown, from explaining what causes body odour to how can one treat it. Bad body odour can make the best of the people underconfident.(Shutterstock)

Understanding body odour

Body odour is caused by bacteria. (Shutterstock)

To understand the root cause of body odour, particularly from the armpits, it’s important to delve into how it develops. Dr Agarwal explained, “The main reason for body odour in the armpits is the reaction between sweat and the bacteria on your skin. The human body has two types of sweat glands: eccrine and apocrine. While eccrine glands produce a watery, odourless sweat to regulate body temperature, apocrine glands—found mainly in the armpits and groin—secrete a thicker, milky sweat that contains proteins and fatty acids. When this sweat reaches the skin and meets with bacteria, it is broken down to produce an unpleasant smell.”

She further added that other factors, including hormonal change, stress, lack of proper hygiene, and genetic predisposition, also impact body odour strength.

Essential hygiene products

As Dr Trupti Agarwal explained bacteria is one of the main reasons behind body odour. It's important to eliminate the bacteria. Good hygiene practices can help reduce body odour.

Dr Agarwal listed out essential products and ingredients one should look out for that help control the body odour. She shared a detailed breakdown of each product:

Soaps and body washes: Seek out antimicrobial body washes and soaps that contain tea tree oil, charcoal, or eucalyptus. These can be effective in decreasing bacteria buildup and refreshing the skin. Antibacterial soaps may prove to be the most effective soaps for combating body odour because they target the bacteria that love to live in sweaty areas.

Seek out antimicrobial body washes and soaps that contain tea tree oil, charcoal, or eucalyptus. These can be effective in decreasing bacteria buildup and refreshing the skin. Antibacterial soaps may prove to be the most effective soaps for combating body odour because they target the bacteria that love to live in sweaty areas. Exfoliating scrubs: Gentle scrubs can scrub away dead cells, to which bacteria adhere. Utilize a light scrub with gentle scrubbing agents or even a chemical exfoliant containing salicylic acid to keep pores scrubbed clean and minimize the populations of odour-causing bacteria.

Gentle scrubs can scrub away dead cells, to which bacteria adhere. Utilize a light scrub with gentle scrubbing agents or even a chemical exfoliant containing salicylic acid to keep pores scrubbed clean and minimize the populations of odour-causing bacteria. Antimicrobial wipes: Taking wet wipes with ingredients like aloe vera and witch hazel is handy if you need to refresh quickly because you're on the go, especially when it's hot or you are getting sweaty.

Essential hygiene habits

Regularly changing bedding ensures that sweat and bacteria are removed, keeping the skin clean and free from odour-causing germs.(Shutterstock)

While essential products are covered, let's take a look at some essential hygiene habits Dr Agarwal shared:

Shaving or trimming armpit hair: This is to get rid of that excessive hair from trapping sweat and bacteria, causing bad odour. Shaving or trimming helps remove the excess bacteria surface area on the body and keeps one fresh.

This is to get rid of that excessive hair from trapping sweat and bacteria, causing bad odour. Shaving or trimming helps remove the excess bacteria surface area on the body and keeps one fresh. Change clothes regularly: Wearing fresh clothes, especially during hot days, helps not to let the sweat accumulate and cause bacteria to grow. Choose fabrics that are more natural, like cotton, to allow the skin to breathe. Synthetic fabrics prevent moisture from passing through to your skin.

Wearing fresh clothes, especially during hot days, helps not to let the sweat accumulate and cause bacteria to grow. Choose fabrics that are more natural, like cotton, to allow the skin to breathe. Synthetic fabrics prevent moisture from passing through to your skin. Foot powder or foot spray with antibacterial property: If someone is prone to foot odour, use foot powder or foot spray with antibacterial properties to maintain dryness and freshness throughout the day.

If someone is prone to foot odour, use foot powder or foot spray with antibacterial properties to maintain dryness and freshness throughout the day. Change old bedding and towels: Wash the towels and bed linens regularly. These fabrics absorb sweat and bacteria, so freshening them up ensures that the skin remains clean and free from odour-producing germs.

How to neutralise the smell

For those, whose body odour is frequent and as they are about to step out, what should they do? Dr Agarwal shared key products that may come to the rescue. These essentials ensure ensuring you stay confident and fresh on the go. Dr Agarwal explained how each of them can help.

Deodorants: These products mainly cover or neutralize body odour. Select deodorants that have ingredients such as zinc, aluminium chloride, or witch hazel that help to kill bacteria that cause odour. Avoid fragrances that can cause irritation on sensitive skin; opt for natural fragrances with lavender or chamomile.

These products mainly cover or neutralize body odour. Select deodorants that have ingredients such as zinc, aluminium chloride, or witch hazel that help to kill bacteria that cause odour. Avoid fragrances that can cause irritation on sensitive skin; opt for natural fragrances with lavender or chamomile. Antiperspirants: These products reduce body odour but also prevent sweat by blocking the sweat glands. They contain aluminium-based compounds, such as aluminium zirconium, that temporarily clog sweat glands.

These products reduce body odour but also prevent sweat by blocking the sweat glands. They contain aluminium-based compounds, such as aluminium zirconium, that temporarily clog sweat glands. Natural alternatives: For a more natural approach, products containing baking soda, arrowroot powder, or coconut oil can absorb moisture and neutralise odour without synthetic chemicals.

Lifestyle factors

Garlic in diet can trigger body odour.(Pexels)

Lifestyle factors play a significant role in the strength and frequency of body odour. Certain habits and dietary choices can sometimes worsen the issue, making it essential to adopt a mindful approach to daily routines.

Dr Agarwal shared three important lifestyle factors:

Diet: Foods which include garlic, onions, curries, or spicy foods create a stronger body smell because of their compounds released during sweat. Reducing these foods and consuming them occasionally can make quite a difference in the body odour. It is also contributed by alcohol and caffeine, making people sweat more due to which smelly odours are produced more.

Foods which include garlic, onions, curries, or spicy foods create a stronger body smell because of their compounds released during sweat. Reducing these foods and consuming them occasionally can make quite a difference in the body odour. It is also contributed by alcohol and caffeine, making people sweat more due to which smelly odours are produced more. Hydration: Plenty of water will dilute the concentration of sweat and alleviate the strength of body odour. Hydrating also maintains skin health, keeping the skin smooth and stink-free.

Plenty of water will dilute the concentration of sweat and alleviate the strength of body odour. Hydrating also maintains skin health, keeping the skin smooth and stink-free. Smoking: Tobacco smoke left on the skin contributes to the intensification of body odour. Therefore, smoking or not smoking can be effective in improving the general scent as well as the condition of the skin.

It is often assumed that body odour is simply about masking it with deodorants, but addressing it requires more effort. Dr Agarwal emphasized that body odour is not just about covering up the smell—it’s about understanding its causes and adopting effective skincare and hygiene habits. From using the right bathing products to making mindful lifestyle choices, simple strategies can significantly help reduce body odour.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

