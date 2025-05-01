When is the best time to eat sugar? Definitely not on an empty stomach in morning: Here's why

Jessie Inchauspé, a French biochemist, advises against consuming sugar on an empty stomach because it can cause a rapid spike in blood glucose levels. This spike can lead to various health issue, which she explained in an April 17 clip – titled 'How to eat sugar without the consequences' – from her February 2024 interview Lewis Howes's podcast. Also read | What happens when you stop eating sugar for 14 days? From improved digestion to better sleep, check out amazing benefits Do you love to have sugar first thing in the morning? Here's why you should avoid it. (Freepik)

'Always avoid eating sugar in the morning'

Jessie said: “If you really want to eat some sugar, let's say a cookie or a doughnut or whatever, the best time to eat that sugar so that you have maximum dopamine from it, the maximum pleasure and less impact on your body, is going to be after a meal as dessert. You want to always avoid eating sugar on an empty stomach and always avoid eating sugar in the morning.”

Why breakfast should be savoury

Jessie recommended eating savory breakfasts rich in protein to stabilise glucose levels. If you still want to consume something sweet, it's better to have it after meals, as the existing food in the stomach slows down glucose absorption, she added.

She said, “So, breakfast should be savoury – in the morning, have nothing sweet, keep them for dessert after lunch. Because if you have them in the morning, then what is happening in your body: as you digest that sugar and those carbs, they turn into glucose molecules. These arrive in your bloodstream really quickly and cause what is called a glucose spike. So, blood sugar spike, and then about 90 minutes later, your glucose levels are going to drop and you are going to feel a crash. And not it is 11 am and all of a sudden you feel more cravings for sweet foods you like, 'I need a cookie, I need a chocolate, I need a snack'. And then you spike again – all day you are on a rollercoaster, where you feel addicted to sugar.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.