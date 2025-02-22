When Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about never having plastic surgery: 'I ask people all the time is it too late?'

Although there has been speculation about her undergoing procedures like rhinoplasty, Botox, and facelifts, Sarah Jessica Parker has never confirmed this. In fact, in a 2023 interview on The Howard Stern Show, the Hollywood actor explained why she hasn't gone under the knife. She also reflected on why she doesn't blame people who choose to get work done. Also read | Plastic surgery myths and facts: What you need to know about cosmetic surgery The pressure for women to look a certain way is always there. Does it increase as we age? Here's what Sarah Jessica Parker once said. (File photo/ AP)

‘People should do whatever makes them feel better’

Sarah, known for her beauty and fashion sense, thanks to the popular US show that originally aired from 1998 to 2004, Sex and The City, had said when asked if she does Botox or facelifts, “I think about all of it. I ask people all the time 'Is it too late?' Now people would be like 'Well you don't not only look rested, you look like an entirely different human being'... but I do understand why people make the choice because there is so much emphasis put on, especially women and primarily women, about looks... I think people should do whatever makes them feel better walking out the door, frankly.”

‘I honestly think that I missed out on the facelift’

During the interview, Sarah went on to share that she never felt the need to get any cosmetic procedures but did explain what she has done to keep her skin and face feeling good. She also said she 'missed out' on having a facelift, a procedure to maintain a youthful appearance, but had 'heard stories', so she wasn't complaining.

She said, “I go to a dermatologist, and there is like, you know, you can get a peel, and then there's like a machine, and it will be like beep, beep, beep… I'll do any of that stuff. I honestly think that I missed out on the facelift, like an old-fashioned good one that you have when you are like 44.”

