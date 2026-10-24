WHO says breast cancer killed 6.9 lakh in 2024 and 80% had no risk factors: Screening, self-exams and knowing your normal can help catch it early

That new lump you felt? That nipple discharge you just noticed? It’s easy to panic — or to brush these off. But a breast surgeon says knowing what is normal for your body is the most powerful tool you have. Also read | Breast pain before periods: Oncologist explains if tenderness is normal and shares 7 warning signs

Breast cancer remains a global crisis. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), breast cancer caused an estimated 694,000 deaths globally in 2024 and was the ‘most common cancer in women in 164 countries out of 186’ in the same year. Approximately 80 percent of breast cancers occur in women with no specific risk factors other than sex and age, per WHO.

In India, the problem is often late detection Dr Nita Nair, consultant, breast oncosurgery, PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, said in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women and, if detected early, is curable. Unfortunately, in India, over 40 percent of women are diagnosed at advanced stages. Early detection helps save lives. Screening helps us detect cancer early.”

How screening actually works Dr Nair shared that screening for breast cancer is offered by:

⦿ Mammogram done once every two years between the ages of 40-74

⦿ Clinical breast examination once a year after the age of 50

⦿ Self-breast examination done monthly

Of these, self-examination was something every woman can do right now. “Self-breast examination is a tool that gives women power in their own hands to help detect cancer early. But for that, women must understand what is normal for them. Every woman’s breasts are unique, and they naturally change with age, hormonal fluctuations, menstruation, pregnancy and menopause. Knowing what is normal for your breasts helps you recognise what is different,” Dr Nair said.