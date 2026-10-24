WHO says breast cancer killed 6.9 lakh in 2024 and 80% had no risk factors: Screening, self-exams and knowing your normal can help catch it early
Dr Nair said breast cancer can happen at any age – while most breast changes are not cancerous, it is important to notice any change and get it checked quickly.
That new lump you felt? That nipple discharge you just noticed? It’s easy to panic — or to brush these off. But a breast surgeon says knowing what is normal for your body is the most powerful tool you have. Also read | Breast pain before periods: Oncologist explains if tenderness is normal and shares 7 warning signs
Breast cancer remains a global crisis. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), breast cancer caused an estimated 694,000 deaths globally in 2024 and was the ‘most common cancer in women in 164 countries out of 186’ in the same year. Approximately 80 percent of breast cancers occur in women with no specific risk factors other than sex and age, per WHO.
In India, the problem is often late detection
Dr Nita Nair, consultant, breast oncosurgery, PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, said in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women and, if detected early, is curable. Unfortunately, in India, over 40 percent of women are diagnosed at advanced stages. Early detection helps save lives. Screening helps us detect cancer early.”
How screening actually works
Dr Nair shared that screening for breast cancer is offered by:
⦿ Mammogram done once every two years between the ages of 40-74
⦿ Clinical breast examination once a year after the age of 50
⦿ Self-breast examination done monthly
Of these, self-examination was something every woman can do right now. “Self-breast examination is a tool that gives women power in their own hands to help detect cancer early. But for that, women must understand what is normal for them. Every woman’s breasts are unique, and they naturally change with age, hormonal fluctuations, menstruation, pregnancy and menopause. Knowing what is normal for your breasts helps you recognise what is different,” Dr Nair said.
What is normal, and what is not
Your breasts are not supposed to look or feel the same throughout your life. Dr Nair explained the natural timeline: “During puberty, the breast bud starts to develop, often with one breast growing before the other. Gradually, they increase in size, and the areola becomes prominent; asymmetry during development can be normal."
She added, "Then, when a woman gets pregnant, she will find significant changes in the breasts, such as them becoming fuller and more sensitive. These changes can start as early as the first trimester. Finally, during menopause, as estrogen hormone levels fall, the gland reduces, and the remaining breast is composed of fat, which feels softer and less firm or smaller in size.”
According to Dr Nair, common concerns to look out for during different stages of development include:
⦿ Significant asymmetry that persists after puberty, which can indicate a lump
⦿ Redness, warmth, and tenderness during breastfeeding, which can indicate an abscess/infection
⦿ Sudden onset painful lump during peri menopause which can indicate cysts
But she stressed: new lumps, nipple changes or skin dimpling are not normal and need assessment at any age.
Notice what is new — and act fast
Dr Nair said you should get assessed immediately if you notice:
⦿ New lump,
⦿ Nipple retraction or discharge
⦿ Skin changes like thickening, pulling in, dimpling or redness
⦿ Or persistent focal change
“Breast cancer can occur at any age. Most breast changes are benign, but recognising a change and getting it assessed promptly matters,” Dr Nair said.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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