Woman explains wiping 'filthy' phone with gadget wipes daily 'completely healed her acne': Does this hack actually work?

Did you know that every time you talk on your cell phone, you're putting your skin at risk? Komal Basith, a beauty expert who shares skincare and wellness-related content on social media, highlighted this as she recounted her personal struggle with persistent acne over years, particularly on one side of her face. Also read | Adult acne: Dermat explains what causes breakouts in 20s and 30s, shares tips for skincare routine and lifestyle changes Keeping your phone clean can help reduce acne caused by bacteria and dirt. (Representative picture: Freepik)

How your cell phone may be ruining your skin

In her August 18 Instagram video, she said, “I can't believe I'm making one of those videos that are like, 'You won't believe this one product that completely healed my acne.' I almost could not believe it. If you've been following me for a while, you'll know that I'm always complaining about having really acne-prone skin... but for about 2 years, I was getting these really consistent breakouts on one side of my face, particularly.”

Komal shared that despite her diligent hygiene practices, including cleaning makeup brushes and changing sheets regularly, her breakouts continued. She explained how she tried numerous remedies without success, short of strong prescription medication.

She said, “I tried what feels like everything barring say taking Accutane, which by the way is not something you should take lightly... I'm really particular about everything around me being really clean, including my makeup brushes and my skincare products and me changing my sheets like really consistently and stuff like that. But I was still breaking out until I found this one product that completely nixed those breakouts.”

She said a sudden realisation struck her after a long phone call, leading her to suspect her dirty phone screen was the culprit. After using daily gadgets and lens wipes to clean her phone and adopting a habit of taking calls on speakerphone to avoid skin contact, Komal said her breakouts completely stopped within a couple of months.

'Wipe your phone with gadget wipes every day'

She said: “The other thing that I've started doing is I take all my calls on speaker phone now. Like those people in reality shows, I'm like a Kardashian now, where literally every single call is on speaker phone, and it doesn't even matter. Like I don't even care. Someone asked me that the other day why I was doing that and I was just like 'Because I don't touch my phone to my face anymore and I've completely stopped breaking out since I started doing that'; and they were just like 'Oh, okay'.”

Komal concluded: “I just thought that this was something that you might find useful. If you've been breaking out, and you couldn't figure it out, wipe your freaking phone down with these gadget wipes every single day and try and not have it touch your face at all and let me know if that helps you in any way.”

She wrote in her caption, “I finally figured out how to get my skin to stop constantly breaking out after about 2 years of trying everything – and it’s just down to one product. For real though. It was such a lightbulb moment… and I feel kind of silly to be honest, but I hope this helps you.”

Should you clean phone with gadget wipes?

Could this simple solution work for others experiencing similar inexplicable skin issues? HT Lifestyle reached out to doctors to learn more bout Komal's simple skin-savvy solution.

Dr Prashant Agrawal, senior dermatologist, SkinInspired said, “Komal makes a very important point — your phone could be silently fueling your breakouts. And yes, research backs this up. Studies have found that an average phone screen carries 10 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. In fact, one detailed study using advanced microbial identification found over 17,000 bacterial gene copies on a single phone, including potentially harmful microbes like Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas spp.”

And why does this matter for your skin? Dr Agrawal explained, “Every time you hold your phone against your face, you’re not just transferring pressure and friction (both of which can clog pores and trigger acne), but also introducing these microbes directly onto your skin. That’s a perfect recipe for irritation, inflammation, and breakouts.”

Skin breakouts, like pimples or acne, are among the most common skin issues. With proper care, most breakouts can be either prevented or minimised, as per doctors.(Representative picture: Shutterstock)

How to get your skin to stop constantly breaking out

So, what can you do? “Phone wipes are definitely a smart step, but don’t stop there. I also recommend using headphones for long calls to reduce direct contact, regularly sanitising your phone case and screen, and following a consistent skincare routine that strengthens your skin barrier, so it’s less reactive to external triggers. Sometimes, it’s the smallest overlooked habits, like cleaning your phone, that make the biggest difference for your skin health.”

Dr Sai Lahari Rachumallu, associate consultant in dermatology at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, added, “Skin breakouts, like pimples or acne, are among the most common skin issues. With proper care, most breakouts can be either prevented or minimised. Breakouts happen when oil glands make too much sebum, causing clogged pores that trap bacteria and dead skin cells. This provides habitat for bacterial growth, causing inflammation. Hormonal shifts, genetics, stress, and some lifestyle factors also play a part.”

Dr Lahari Rachumallu recommends these daily skincare tips:

⦿ Wash your face with a mild soap twice a day, without harsh rubbing.

⦿ Opt for non-comedogenic (oil-free) skin care and beauty products

⦿ Moisturise daily

⦿ Use sunscreens consistently, as acne can be aggravated by sun damage

Lahari Rachumallu also suggested you make these lifestyle changes for healthy skin:

⦿ Maintain a healthy diet that is high in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, and low in sugary or greasy foods

⦿ Hydrate and get regular exercise, but clean your skin after you sweat

⦿ Sleep enough, and cope with stress through yoga or meditation

⦿ Change pillowcases and towels frequently, and resist touching or squeezing pimples.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.