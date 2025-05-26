Woman reveals she lost 22 kg in 1 year by eating omelet daily for breakfast: Does this really work and is it healthy?

An X user named Kaveri shared details of her weight loss journey in a series of tweets on May 22. She said, “I've eaten an omelette for breakfast every single morning since the last one year. I have managed to lose 22 kgs of weight while at it.” When asked by an X user if she had 'just egg whites or even the yolk', Kaveri said she had egg yolks too. Also read | Say no to cheese omelettes for healthier heart Kaveri said having one omelette for breakfast every day played a key role in her weight loss journey. (Twitter? iKaveri and Unsplash)

When someone asked Kaveri how many eggs she used in an omelette, she said, “Just one. I eat another one at some other time during the day if necessary. Usually, it's one egg a day for me. I load my omelette with onions, capsicums, mushrooms, spinach...”

Vegetable-rich omelette for weight loss

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manjari Chandra, senior consultant, Max Hospitals and W Health, and Dr Anshul Singh, team Leader, department of clinical nutrition and dietetics, Artemis Hospitals shared that eating an omelette daily for breakfast can be a part of a weight loss diet, but it's essential to consider the overall nutritional balance and potential health implications.

Dr Chandra said, “As a nutritional medicine practitioner, I would say that Kaveri’s reported dietary pattern and subsequent weight loss is both possible and aligned with current nutritional science. Her routine of consuming a vegetable-rich omelette made with one whole egg for breakfast, while modest, reflects a high-protein, low-glycemic approach that can effectively support satiety and caloric regulation.”

Instead of having a plain omelette, for optimal benefits, onions, capsicums, mushrooms, and spinach should be used in the omelette. (Pixabay)

Why eggs are healthy

Dr Singh further said that having a 'protein-rich breakfast like an omelette', is an effective weight loss diet. She said, “Eggs are a complete protein food that contains all nine amino acids and are also a source of vitamins and minerals like vitamin D, calcium, and phosphorus that promote bone development. An omelette with breakfast can improve feelings of fullness and reduce the calorie intake of the day. Studies have determined that individuals who eat eggs for breakfast ultimately eat fewer calories in meals they eat later during the day than when they consume carbohydrate breakfasts.”

She added, “For optimal benefits, onions, capsicums, mushrooms, and spinach should be used in the omelette. These add to the nutritional value as well as the fibre value, which helps increase satiety. Limited use of processed carbohydrates such as bread, rice, and rotis, and more use of whole foods can contribute to weight loss. It must be kept in mind that eggs are good, but not to be consumed too much. Daily intake of an egg, with the yolk, is generally safe for most. Those with specific health conditions should consult with a doctor.”

According to Dr Chandra, Kaveri's broader dietary modifications — namely the elimination of added sugars, refined carbohydrates (such as bread, rice, and rotis), and the prioritisation of lean proteins and non-starchy vegetables — is a significant dietary shift toward a low-carbohydrate, high-protein regimen. She said, “Numerous studies have shown that such dietary patterns promote weight loss, particularly over extended periods, as in this case.”

Dr Chandra further said said, “The inclusion of the whole egg, rather than just the whites, is nutritionally sound. Egg yolks are rich in essential micronutrients such as choline, vitamin D, selenium, and fat-soluble vitamins, and when consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet, do not pose cardiovascular risk in healthy individuals.”

Is this a safe breakfast to lose weight?

Dr Chandra said that while Kaveri's experience is anecdotal and cannot be generalised, it does reflect established principles of metabolic health. She added: “However, it should not be promoted as a standard template for weight loss. Individual nutritional needs vary, and any substantial dietary changes should be undertaken with clinical supervision, particularly for those with pre-existing health conditions or nutrient concerns.”

Dr Chandra said that Kaveri's claim of a 22 kg weight reduction over one year suggests a consistent caloric deficit, likely facilitated by increased dietary protein (which enhances satiety and thermogenesis) and reduced dietary glycemic load. The absence of processed foods and the reliance on whole foods may also have contributed to improved insulin sensitivity and reduced systemic inflammation, she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.