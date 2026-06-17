Woman says ChatGPT told her ‘100 jumps a day can change your life’: But does it really? Doctor weighs in

Although the metabolic benefits are relatively small, Dr Vijay stresses that the exercise serves as a brief high-intensity training session that can improve insulin sensitivity.

In the video, Dr Vijay weighed in, explaining whether daily jumps improve long-term health and if they have a physiological and psychological impact. According to him, the high-impact activity of jumping strengthens bone density more effectively than walking while also aiding blood circulation by engaging the calf muscles.

Does jumping really benefit your body? On March 28, Dr Vijay Vendra Prakash, NHS general practitioner and a longevity medicine expert, shared an Instagram video of a woman highlighting how she performed 100 jumps a day after ChatGPT told her it would change her life. In the clip, she shared that she did the jumps for 110 days.

Underlining the impact jumping has on our bodies and how it benefits our health, the longevity doctor stated that, from a mechanical standpoint, every time you land from a jump, your skeleton experiences a mechanical load, which stimulates bone remodelling.

He added, “High impact loading is actually more osteogenic than just simply walking, so it's great for preserving your bone density.” Moreover, jumping also activates your calf muscles, which are like a second heart or a peripheral heart. Over time, this can improve your lymphatic and venous return and, as a result, reduce your dependent fluid pooling.

Thirdly, according to Dr Vijay, 100 jumps is essentially a short HIIT (high-intensity interval training) session of 1 to 2 minutes. “This means you'll get a small adrenaline spike, some AMPK activation, and maybe even a mild insulin sensitivity boost, but this metabolic benefit is going to be minimal at best,” he explained.

Beyond the physical benefits The longevity doctor emphasises that establishing such a consistent movement habit fosters a healthier personal identity and long-term discipline.

“The biggest effect here isn't actually the jumps; I'd say it's more about the habit. Daily mechanical loading and movement help create an identity shift to 'I'm someone that incorporates healthy habits, or movement breaks in my day'. I think that's more valuable for your long-term health,” he explained.

There are benefits, but the expert warns that individuals with joint pain or poor form must be cautious to avoid injury. “If your landing mechanics are poor, or if you have knee or Achilles pain, doing this every day without any progression – meaning you don't strengthen your lower half or vary your stimulus – you could be irritating your joints. So, be mindful of that,” he stressed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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