Woman shares inside video of ‘real day in her life at Chinese fat loss prison that costs $600 for 28 days'. Watch
The content creator gave a glimpse of her strict diet — boiled eggs, a tomato, cucumbers and protein shake for breakfast — and high-intensity workouts.
A 'day in the life' video documenting the rigorous reality of a Chinese weight loss camp — often termed 'fat loss prisons' — has ignited a debate online. While the content creator framed the experience as a disciplined path to health, many social media users are sounding the alarm over what they call a 'dangerous' and problematic' approach to fitness. Also read | 7 weight loss myths busted by celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey: ‘Never go for Ozempic…’
The raw reality of the weight loss camp
The video, shared by a content creator, who is known as Egg Eats on Instagram, highlighted her time at ‘fat loss prison’ in China. To highlight the 'raw' nature of the experience, the woman — whose name as per a January 13 Mirror.co.uk report was TL Huang, an Australian expat, who spent just under a month in the rigorous weight loss facility, located in Guangzhou, China — posted the footage without background music, showcasing a minimalist, dormitory-style environment and a gruelling schedule.
In the video she posted, TL Huang showed her daily routine, which included a restrictive diet. She showed that her 'really simple' breakfast consisted of items like boiled eggs, a single tomato, and sliced cucumbers, supplemented by a protein shake.
After breakfast, she participated in multiple gruelling high-intensity workout sessions, including trampoline classes, Tabata (high-intensity interval training), and evening spin classes led by energetic instructors on a stage. The day concluded with a public 'weigh-in', where participants were lined up to record their progress before heading back to their bunks.
Internet responds
TL Huang ended her post by asking followers for their thoughts. While a small minority praised her 'dedication', most Instagram users warned that the extreme caloric deficit combined with excessive cardio was unsustainable.
“This is problematic for your health,” one person warned, adding, “Eating too little and excessive training will put your organs at risk... I’m talking kidney failure, heart issues, and wrecking your menstrual cycle.”
Others pointed out that the rapid weight loss seen in these camps was often deceptive; someone commented: “Sweating doesn't mean you're losing weight; it is just your body releasing water to cool down.”
In one of her earlier videos, TL Huang shared that it costs around $600 (Approximately ₹54,168) for a 28-day ‘all inclusive fat prison’, which included ‘3 meals per day, 72 classes with professional trainers, accommodation’ and more.
A more sustainable path to fitness
As TL Huang's ‘fat loss prison’ videos fuel discussions on body image and the commercialisation of weight loss, find out what fitness experts have to say. In an Instagram post shared on August 19, 2025 fitness coach Raj Ganpath shared a philosophy centred on 'embracing the slowness' to achieve real results.
According to him, “It will take longer than you think it will. Everyone wants everything immediately. But fitness and health don't work like e-commerce. The sooner you can embrace the slowness, the sooner you'll see real results.”
Here are five practical tips that Raj shared for a healthier approach to fitness:
1. Learn how to not gain weight before trying to lose it. Breaking the 'vicious cycle' requires knowing how to stay at a steady weight.
2. You cannot push your body if you aren't recovered. Sleep well first; push hard during exercise second.
3. Focus on whole proteins, vegetables, and lentils. Only turn to supplements if your baseline nutrition is already solid.
4. Don't start with an hour-long daily commitment. Start with 10 minutes or two days a week to build the habit.
5. Before worrying about calories burned or weight lifted, focus on whether you are simply showing up regularly.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
