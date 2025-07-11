Woman who dropped '30 pounds in 5 weeks' shares 4 things she did to lose fat and not just weight: Ate fewer calories

Kimmy, an 'online skinny fat coach', keeps sharing tips on losing fat in a healthy and sustainable way on her Instagram page, Fit With Kimmyy. In an Instagram post, titled '4 things I did to lose fat, not just weight', that she shared on July 3, Kimmy explained how ' fat loss and weight loss are not the same thing'. Also read | Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works Here's how fat loss coach Kimmy got in shape. (Instagram/ Fit With Kimmyy)

She said, "Your body weight is made up of water, organs, muscle, fat, etc. You don’t want to just lose weight, especially if it’s water or muscle. You want to focus on losing fat." Sharing her four tips based on her experience, the fitness coach who 'lost 30 pounds (13.6 kg) in 5 weeks', said that her tip no. 4 is 'important but often dismissed':

Ate in a calorie deficit

1. Kimmy said, "I ate in a calorie deficit. This is non-negotiable. You need to eat fewer calories than you burn throughout the day. I said fewer calories, not less food. Focus on filling foods like protein and veggies."

2. She added, "I started walking 10K steps a day I’m a lazy person. I hate leaving the house. Every time I cut before, I never bothered walking. But this time, I made sure to hit 10K steps daily. That helped me burn more calories, which meant I could eat more while still staying in a deficit."

Took a break every 4 to 6 months

3. "I didn’t change the way I train. Oftentimes, when people go into a deficit, they don’t train with the same intensity as when they’re eating at maintenance. That’s something you don’t want to do. Yes, we get hungry and feel weaker during a cut, but it’s important to maintain training intensity to hold onto as much muscle as possible," Kimmy said.

4. "I took a break every 4 to 6 months. Our bodies aren’t meant to stay in a deficit forever. Every 4 to 6 months, I took a full month off. Not to eat whatever I wanted, but to eat at maintenance while still hitting my protein goal. This helped my body recover and made fat loss easier long-term," Kimmy concluded.

Sustainable lifestyle changes and professional guidance can support healthy weight loss and fat reduction.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.