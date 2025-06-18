Woman who dropped 36 kilos, shares 5 habits for faster weight loss: 'Prioritise protein intake'

Allie Janszen, RN, is a fat loss coach who underwent a remarkable transformation, shedding 36 kilos. She regularly shares glimpses of her journey on Instagram; offering diet tips, workout hacks, and a steady dose of motivation to inspire her followers to follow their weight loss journeys. Also read | Weight loss coach who became lean in 40s says your ‘body is not going to lose fat’ if you commit these 6 mistakes Know these habits that can help in faster weight loss.(Freepik)

On May 28, Allie shared a post noting down 5 habits that can help in faster weight loss, in just 3 months:

1. Balance blood sugar like a pro:

Stable blood sugar reduces insulin spikes, promotes fat loss, and improves energy levels. Start every meal with protein and healthy fats. No naked carbs; always pair them with a protein source

2. Optimise your sleep for hormone reset:

Quality sleep supports cortisol balance, reduces cravings, and aids in muscle repair and fat loss. Go to bed and wake up at the same time daily to regulate your circadian rhythm. Limit blue light exposure an hour before bed.

3. Improve your diet with hormone-boosting foods:

The right nutrients nourish your body, reduce inflammation, and optimize estrogen, progesterone, and cortisol levels. Incorporate cruciferous vegetables (e.g., broccoli, kale) to support estrogen detoxification. Prioritise protein intake of at least 100g/day to support lean muscle and satiety.

4. Manage stress with intentional practices️:

Chronic stress dysregulates cortisol, leading to weight gain, fatigue and hormonal imbalances. Add daily breathwork (4-7-8 breathing) or vagal toning exercises like humming or gargling. Incorporate lymphatic drainage techniques such as dry brushing or rebounding.

5. Move your body daily:

Regular movement supports healthy hormone levels, builds lean muscle, and improves metabolic health. Prioritise weight training 3–4x / week to build lean muscle and boost metabolism. Include low-intensity movement (e.g., walking, stretching) on recovery days.

Allie added that incorporating these five habits can help us become unrecognisable in just 3 months and help us shed the extra kilos faster.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.