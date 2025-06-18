Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Woman who dropped 36 kilos, shares 5 habits for faster weight loss: 'Prioritise protein intake'

ByTapatrisha Das
Jun 18, 2025 06:31 PM IST

From adding hormone-boosting foods to diet, to incorporating strength training, here are a few tips to lose weight faster.

Allie Janszen, RN, is a fat loss coach who underwent a remarkable transformation, shedding 36 kilos. She regularly shares glimpses of her journey on Instagram; offering diet tips, workout hacks, and a steady dose of motivation to inspire her followers to follow their weight loss journeys. Also read | Weight loss coach who became lean in 40s says your ‘body is not going to lose fat’ if you commit these 6 mistakes

Know these habits that can help in faster weight loss.(Freepik)
Know these habits that can help in faster weight loss.(Freepik)

On May 28, Allie shared a post noting down 5 habits that can help in faster weight loss, in just 3 months:

1. Balance blood sugar like a pro:

Stable blood sugar reduces insulin spikes, promotes fat loss, and improves energy levels. Start every meal with protein and healthy fats. No naked carbs; always pair them with a protein source

2. Optimise your sleep for hormone reset:

Quality sleep supports cortisol balance, reduces cravings, and aids in muscle repair and fat loss. Go to bed and wake up at the same time daily to regulate your circadian rhythm. Limit blue light exposure an hour before bed. Also read | Nutritionist shares 12 micro-habits for easy weight loss: 'Add a vegetable to every snack'

3. Improve your diet with hormone-boosting foods:

The right nutrients nourish your body, reduce inflammation, and optimize estrogen, progesterone, and cortisol levels. Incorporate cruciferous vegetables (e.g., broccoli, kale) to support estrogen detoxification. Prioritise protein intake of at least 100g/day to support lean muscle and satiety.

4. Manage stress with intentional practices️:

Chronic stress dysregulates cortisol, leading to weight gain, fatigue and hormonal imbalances. Add daily breathwork (4-7-8 breathing) or vagal toning exercises like humming or gargling. Incorporate lymphatic drainage techniques such as dry brushing or rebounding.

5. Move your body daily:

Regular movement supports healthy hormone levels, builds lean muscle, and improves metabolic health. Prioritise weight training 3–4x / week to build lean muscle and boost metabolism. Include low-intensity movement (e.g., walking, stretching) on recovery days.

Allie added that incorporating these five habits can help us become unrecognisable in just 3 months and help us shed the extra kilos faster.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Woman who dropped 36 kilos, shares 5 habits for faster weight loss: 'Prioritise protein intake'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On