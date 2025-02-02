Woman who lost 85 kg reveals 8 things that help maintain her weight loss after impressive physical transformation

Pranjal Pandey, a nutritionist and weight loss coach, said in a recent Instagram post that 'loosing weight and maintaining it cannot be achieved by any diet or workout routine but by a complete lifestyle change'. In a post titled 'my daily non-negotiable habits after losing 85 kg', she listed some of the things she learned during her weight loss journey. Also read | Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works Pranjal Pandey keeps sharing her before and after weight loss pictures. (Instagram/ Transform with Pranjal)

Maintaining weight after drastic weight loss can be challenging, but with a well-planned strategy, you can achieve long-term success. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you maintain your weight, according to Pranjal:

Eating fruits with either protein or fats

1) Warm water with lemon juice or ACV (Apple Cider Vinegar) every morning on an empty stomach, prevents bloating and supports liver health.

2) Fibre before every meal. Eating fibre, such as a salad, coats your stomach so the meal doesn’t raise your insulin levels dramatically.

3) Eating fruits with either protein or fats. This isn’t necessarily for everyone but having PCOS she benefitted from this. Example: eating apple with almond butter, berries with Greek yogurt.

4) Hydration: Drink 4 litres of water daily. Did you know urine helps expelling fat from your body?

Having my last meal at least 2-3 hours before bed

5) Walking for at least 10 minutes after every meal. If you cannot walk, doing 10-15 squats also works.

6) Having last meal at least 2-3 hours before bed.

7) Prioritising protein in every meal. Eating protein is really filling and doesn’t leave space for snacking, something many struggle with.

8) Daily movement. Be it the gym, Pilates, walk, run: moving your body every day feels really refreshing.

Yoga for weight loss

By incorporating these strategies into your daily life, you could be better equipped to maintain your weight loss and achieve long-term success. Remember to be patient, persistent, and compassionate with yourself throughout your journey. If you need more tips, click here to learn all about how yoga can help you achieve sustainable weight loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.