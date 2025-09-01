Woman's selfie receives thousands of mean comments but she is unbothered: ‘They have issue with God who made me’

A lawyer named Naomie Pilula, based out of Zambia, is showing her followers the right lessons in self-love. Recently in June, she shared a picture on Instagram, that got a few less-than-polite comments. Instead of letting it affect her, she is taking it all in her stride. Lawyer Naomie Pilula promotes self-acceptance and resilience against online bullying, finding strength in her identity. (Stock photo: Pexels)

A Monday selfie hit with negative comments

She wrote with her picture, “Happy Monday! The hair is hairing and the skin is skinning so I’m so happy!!!!! This is a Bantu knotout on freshly washed hair. So even though my hair is in dire need of a retire, it still looks cute 🥰. Here’s to feeling and looking cute."

The photo was bombarded with rude words. “Lol she has a face only a mother can love,” wrote a person. “Honestly, speaking, don’t post a picture like that if you don’t want nobody to judge,” said another. “I think i scrolled too far,” read another comment.

Naomie also posted another video, which she later deleted after it got even more negative comments, emojis and GIFs.

People told her to ignore the rude haters and live her best life.

Naomie's response to her haters

Naomie agreed with them and shared a longer video on her page, opening up about all the horrible, ‘plain mean’ things she had been reading about her. She said that reading all those comments, she was shocked at first, which later turned into anger. She started deleting the comments at first but then got tired of it.

Naomie then got a pep talk from her sister. “She was just like, y"You know what? You can't control what people say. And that's true across the board. You can never control what people say, right? But what it triggers in you, and your response to it, is just a mirror showing you what’s inside yourself."

I sat down with myself, trying to figure out what was really going on. Don’t get me wrong—if people say something mean, it’s natural to feel upset. But it’s also important to ask what exactly about their words affected you. Sometimes people say hurtful things that don’t really matter, and they just brush off your back. But then there are other comments that really hit home. Those are the ones that make you pause and ask, 'Wait, why is this hitting home?' And that’s exactly what I did.

She accepted that loving herself, her looks was an entire journey that she took. “I was very insecure about my appearance for a very long time. Thank the Lord, I started liking myself,” she said.

“I was reminded of the scripture about how we were woven together in our mother’s womb, and the truth that God saw us even before we were created. He’s the one who knit us together, which tells me that every intricate detail—even my features—was something God put thought and care into. And it’s not just me; every single person on this earth was created with that same intention,” she said in the video.

She said that people who make fun of her, “have an issue with God who created me.”

In an interview with People magazine, she also said, "I do know that one of the most controversial features that I have, which is what blew up the internet, was my nose. It's my father's nose. Why would I want to remove a feature that identifies me with my father? It doesn't make sense,” she ponders.

"I won't say that there was that one day where I woke up and I looked in the mirror and said, ‘Yes,’ but there was just one point where you looked at yourself and said, ‘I like the way I look,'" she continues. "And that was me. And once I arrived at that point, no one can take that away because they didn't give it to me.”