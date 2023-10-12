People of every age group experience shoulder pain which can impact their quality of life but worry not as we sort out for you the typical factors, signs, diagnosis, treatment and precautionary steps for shoulder discomfort. Shoulder pain can have a significant impact on an individual's quality of life as this type of pain limits one's ability to perform daily activities such as lifting objects and even simple tasks like getting dressed. World Arthritis Day 2023: Symptoms, treatment and tips to prevent shoulder pain (Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle on World Arthritis Day, Dr Chintan Desai, Sports Medicine Specialist and Shoulder Surgeon, shared, “The shoulder pain can be constant or intermittent, making it challenging to participate in social activities. As a result, individuals may experience feelings of isolation and frustration. Furthermore, shoulder pain can also affect sleep patterns which can lead to fatigue and decreased productivity during the day. It is the need of the hour to manage shoulder pain.”

Causes of shoulder pain that you shouldn’t take lightly at all:

Dr Chintan Desai revealed, “Shoulder fractures and ligament injuries can occur as a result of traumatic accidents or unfortunate falls, causing acute pain and limited mobility. Prompt medical attention and rehabilitation may be necessary to restore shoulder stability and function in these distressing cases. Impingement syndromes, such as rotator cuff tendinitis, can also develop due to repetitive overhead movements in sports or certain job tasks, leading to inflammation and pain in the shoulder. This condition can make reaching or lifting objects painful and bothersome.”

She added, “Muscle tears and tendonitis can be caused by overuse of the shoulder or intense sports activities, resulting in sharp pain and weakness. Frozen shoulder, also known as adhesive capsulitis, causes stiffness and limited range of motion in the shoulder joint. This condition can make simple movements like reaching for objects or combing hair difficult and uncomfortable. Bursitis and Inflammation can also steal one’s peace of mind. Inflammation of the bursae, the fluid-filled sacs that provide cushioning for the shoulder joint, can result in discomfort during movement. This can be caused by repetitive movements or direct injury to the shoulder area.”

Highlighting that both rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis can impact the shoulder joint and cause persistent pain and stiffness particularly among older individuals, Dr Chintan Desai said, “Managing shoulder arthritis involves a combination of pain management techniques and exercises aimed at maintaining joint flexibility and function. Labral tears can give you a tough time. Damage to the cartilage surrounding the socket of the shoulder can lead to joint instability and pain.”

The symptoms of shoulder pain:

According to Dr Chintan Desai, limited range of motion, reduced movements, pins and needles sensation, joint pain and catching sensation can indicate shoulder pain.

Treatment for shoulder pain:

“Medications and pain management techniques can effectively alleviate shoulder pain. Physiotherapy, hot and cold therapy, can aid in the recovery process by strengthening the shoulder and improving flexibility. Corticosteroid injections may also be recommended to target specific areas of pain and reduce inflammation. Arthroscopic surgery or even shoulder joint replacement can be an option for some patients,” Dr Chintan Desai suggested.

Tips to prevent shoulder pain:

Dr Chintan Desai advised, “Engage in shoulder strengthening exercises to improve the stability of your shoulders. Ensure to maintain proper posture and use appropriate body mechanics to minimize strain on your shoulders. Restrict excessive use and repetitive movements to avoid injuries to your shoulders. Do warm-ups and cool-downs to decrease the likelihood of shoulder injuries while participating in physical activities.”

