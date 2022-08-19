World Mosquito Day 2022: What to do post mosquito bite; tips to avoid skin infection

World Mosquito Day 2022: We try every trick in the book to save ourselves from that pesky mosquito bite, but to no avail. What follows is irritable, itchy skin and fear of getting vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya that could even turn life threatening at any point. Interestingly, only female mosquitoes bite as they need blood to produce eggs. Once bitten the person can experience irritation, itchiness, area of the bite will turn red, elevated and bumps too can occur. (Also read: Scientifically Speaking | Could a yellow fever outbreak happen in India?)

What happens after a mosquito bite

"Reaction of human skin to a mosquito bite is result of the toxins that are present in the saliva of the mosquito which are then transferred to our skin. The steps involve – a mosquito biting a human being and injecting its saliva into the skin. This saliva that contains toxins enter our blood vessels at the site of bite to dilate. This causes local redness. In most of the people, this skin reaction to such mosquito bites is mild. However, some people may face strong reaction which involves reddening of larger area of skin around the bite of the mosquito, and even cause swelling and pain. This reaction is quick to appear and appears within a few minutes of the bite," says Dr Subodh Sirur, Consultant Dermatology, Masina Hospital, Mumbai.

Dr Anita Mathew, Director Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Mulund suggests tips on what to do after getting bitten by a mosquito.

- Avoid the urge to scratch as it may cause skin abrasion

- Apply ice packs on and off on the infected area. But do not apply it continuously. This will help to bring down the inflation

- Use soothing lotion like calamine, it will help to reduce the itching

- If skin infection is severe then can use anti allergies

- Clean the area with soap and water

- In India we see also a lot of infections that are transmitted by mosquitoes some of these are malaria, dengue, chikungunya, zika and west nile virus. Some other like yellow fever are fortunately not seen in our country. All these vector-borne diseases can have severe form of infections which can be fatal.

When mosquito bite causes fever

When one gets infected with any of these diseases, they show signs and symptoms like fever, headache, chills, body aches, vomiting, abdominal pain and occasionally even seizures.

"Unfortunately, not everyone will realize that they have been bitten by a mosquito, especially in rainy season. Hence, if one has persistent symptoms then they should consult a doctor as in some cases even hospitalization might be needed," says Dr Mathew.

Why some people have more chances of getting bitten by a mosquito

While it is common for almost everyone to get bitten by a mosquito, few people are more prone to it, compared to others. This is due to medical reasons or certain situations.

"If one is wearing dark-coloured clothes like black, mosquito finds certain blood group more desirable than others. People with blood type O are bitten more over other blood groups, as this group secrete certain chemicals which attract mosquitos. Sweat and heat also causes body odour which attracts mosquito. Pregnant women are prone to a bite," says Dr Mathew.

How to prevent mosquito bite

In order to prevent being infected with the vector-borne disease, one needs to take the adequate precautions.

- Apply insect repellent on the body. There are some sprays too that can be applied on clothes or even bedding

- Avoid wearing dark-coloured clothes

- Install mosquito nets to prevent them from entering the house/office. Also, put up nets around the bedding

- Keep the environment clean and avoid storing water, as it might become a breeding spot for these insects

- Avoid going outdoor during dusk and dawn

- The only way one can avoid from any mosquito bites and infection is preparation and prevention.

Difference between skin rash and mosquito bite

Not every rash is due to a mosquito bite and one needs to distinguish between the two for better treatment.

"Generally when we speak of reactions, there will be a history of mosquito bite prior to the onset of skin lesion. There will be red raised skin lesions with a central mosquito bite mark. The skin rash that appears would be localized to the site of mosquito bite. But it is to be noted that these very findings may be different and modified due to the result of scratching by a patient which leads to excoriations," says Dr Subodh Sirur.

"In viral infections, these skin lesions would be more generalised than localised. They are generally accompanied with fever, malaise. Sometimes, even an allergy to medications may cause skin rash. However, in a few cases, it is localized, but generally, it is widespread. Also to be noted is that there would be history to the intake of medicines. Also due to allergy caused because of exposure to chemicals, skin rashes may occur. It is the accurate history and clinical findings that help in further diagnosis. Skin rashes due to mosquito bite would be followed up by or responded to symptomatic treatments in most of the cases," adds Dr Sirur.

