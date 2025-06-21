World Music Day 2025: Know how sound frequencies help regulate emotions and lift your mood

World Music Day: On June 21, World Music Day is observed, a celebration of the universal language that connects us all. Music is a big part of our everyday lives, whether it’s humming along on your commute to that catchy tune stuck in your head for days, a pep talk with your favourite upbeat playlist before a big day, or just vibing to lo-fi beats while working. The day feels incomplete without music. But other than the obvious entertainment, it is also a source of grounding, emotional release, and even healing. Music improves your mood. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prakriti Poddar, global head of mental health and wellbeing for Roundglass Living, a holistic wellbeing app, unpacked the nuanced relationship between sound frequencies and mood regulation. She also highlighted how India identified the power of music through classical tunes, even before the contemporary advancements of neuroscience, which later led to a deeper understanding of how sound frequencies impact the brain.

Prakriti explained,“Neuroscience explains how sound frequencies regulate stress, calm the nervous system, and support healing. But this is not new wisdom. In India’s yogic lineage, practices like Nada Yoga and Raga Chikitsa used sound as a pathway to balance, awareness, and wellbeing, centuries before labs validated what ancient sages intuitively understood. Music supports healing as it reduces cortisol, activates the parasympathetic nervous system, improves emotional regulation, and supports better sleep, focus, and healing. Solfeggio frequencies, brain wave entrainment, mantra resonance, raga structures, and isochronic tones, all designed to support mental clarity, emotional healing, and energy balance. Music helps to bring about emotional intelligence, too."

To decode the fundamentals of this music-mind relationship better, Prakriti shared a detailed guide with us that outlined how different frequencies influence our emotional states, how easily sound can support mood transitions, and, lastly, how music fosters connection not just within ourselves but also with others.

Here's the complete guide:

Different sound frequencies and how they impact wellness

Certain sound frequencies help you calm down.(Shutterstock)

432 hertz (Hz) has a calming effect and is often used for deep rest and parasympathetic activation.

has a calming effect and is often used for deep rest and parasympathetic activation. 528 Hz , known as the ‘Love Frequency,’ is associated with DNA repair and self-healing.

, known as the ‘Love Frequency,’ is associated with DNA repair and self-healing. 396 Hz supports emotional grounding and release.

supports emotional grounding and release. 639 Hz promotes heart coherence and social connection.

promotes heart coherence and social connection. 741 Hz sharpens mental clarity and problem-solving.

sharpens mental clarity and problem-solving. Delta (0.5–4 Hz) waves promote deep sleep, while gamma (30–100 Hz) supports peak cognitive states.

waves promote deep sleep, while gamma (30–100 Hz) supports peak cognitive states. Indian ragas like Bhairavi (for grief and emotional release) or Durga (for joy and strength) have long been used to evoke certain emotional states.

Regulating your emotions with music

From overwhelm to calm: 432 Hz ambient pads with alpha waves soothe the nervous system and invite stillness.

432 Hz ambient pads with alpha waves soothe the nervous system and invite stillness. From fatigue to flow: Rhythmic grooves at 10 Hz beta frequencies energise focus and motivation.

Rhythmic grooves at 10 Hz beta frequencies energise focus and motivation. From grief to release: Bhairavi raga, paired with delta wave entrainment and vocal drone, offers emotional space and ease.

Bhairavi raga, paired with delta wave entrainment and vocal drone, offers emotional space and ease. To focus at work: Isochronic tones mimic beta waves (13–30 Hz) that support alertness and sustained attention.

Isochronic tones mimic beta waves (13–30 Hz) that support alertness and sustained attention. To sleep better: Delta waves (0.5–4 Hz), paired with white or pink noise, guide the body into deep, restorative sleep.

Delta waves (0.5–4 Hz), paired with white or pink noise, guide the body into deep, restorative sleep. To lift your mood: Nature sounds and slow instrumental music help reduce tension and increase positive emotions.

Nature sounds and slow instrumental music help reduce tension and increase positive emotions. To drop into stillness: Chanting and humming activate the vagus nerve and shift the brain into relaxed alpha states.

Chanting and humming activate the vagus nerve and shift the brain into relaxed alpha states. To feel connected: Music made or shared with others creates joyful resonance, enhancing trust and emotional bonds.

Music helps in social bonding

Music is great for social bonding.(Shutterstock)

Group music activities like singing kirtans, sharing a playlist, jamming at a karaoke session, or attending a live performance lead to emotional resonance within the group members that transcends language.

This shared rhythm activates oxytocin, deepens trust, and cultivates belonging. In India’s Bhakti traditions, the communal experience of music was just as healing as the sound itself. It was never just about listening; it was about belonging.

ALSO READ: World Music Day | The South Asian artistes redefining visual identities through heritage and sound

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.