World Sight Day 2022: Nutrition for pregnant women to avoid squint in babies

Squint is a health disorder in which the eyes don’t look exactly in the same direction at the same time and a woman's proper and balanced nutrition plays a particularly important part in eye and brain development of the fetus during pregnancy. Pregnancy is one of the happiest phases in a woman’s life but it can have its own set of mental and physical stresses but maintaining a healthy and balanced diet is the foundation of a healthy pregnancy that promotes proper growth and supports the overall health of an unborn baby.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shazia Shafi, Senior Consultant at Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, explained, “A mother’s diet and breastfeeding is the main way that valuable long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids become available to a fetus during the period of maximum brain growth. These fatty acids help to shape the nerve cells that are relevant to eyesight and particularly the retina. They are also important in forming the synapses that are vital for the transport of messages between neurons in the nervous system.”

In short, choosing healthy and nutrient-rich foods will ensure that you and your fetus, both stay healthy hence, she revealed a list of 5 foods that you can eat when you are pregnant -

1. Sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes are a very good source of beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A inside the body and it is essential for the growth of cells and tissues. Vitamin A also helps in improving the eyesight and boosting immunity. So, eating more sweet potatoes can be beneficial for both mother and the fetus.

2. Legumes: Legumes are the group of foods which includes lentils, soybeans, peas, beans, chickpeas and peanuts. They are an excellent source of plant-based fibre, protein, folate, calcium and iron, and all of these are very important for a pregnant woman. Having enough folate will make sure that your unborn baby will be healthy and stay protected from many diseases and infections in future.

3. Leafy green vegetables: Leafy green vegetables are loaded with essential nutrients and we all know that they can help in protecting the body against a lot of diseases. Being a rich source of antioxidants, calcium, protein, fibre, folate, vitamins and potassium, green veggies are a great addition for your pregnancy diet.

4. Salmon: Salmon is rich in long-chain omega-3 fatty acids which is very good for heart health. Having enough omega-3 in the diet is essential for pregnant women as it helps in the development of the brain and eyes of the new born baby. It is also a great source of vitamin D, which is important for the bone health as well as the immunity.

5. Eggs: Eggs are an excellent source of lutein and zeaxanthin, which can reduce the risk of vision-related problems which include night blindness, dry eyes, etc. These vital nutrients protect your unborn baby’s ocular structural integrity and ensure that their eye components work properly.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Manjula Anagani, Chief Gynecologist and Member of CLIRNET community, suggested:

Foods to be consumed- A high beta carotene food that helps with night vision also like spinach, carrots, or any fruit or vegetables in orange-yellow color like sweet potatoes, pumpkins cantaloupe. Foods high in zinc like chicken, oysters, pumpkin seeds, cashews, beans, avocados, lean red meat and peas which are also rich in proteins help with fetal weight gain. Antioxidants that are very important for eye care also help avoid squint like vitamin C-rich food - tangerines, oranges, tomatoes, lemons. Omega 3 fatty acid-rich foods reduce the risk of developing eye disease like salmons, sardines, tunas, etc.

Foods to avoid- Fatty foods, high salty foods, high sugar foods, processed foods with preservatives and pickles.

Only a healthy mother can bear a healthy baby and a healthy and nutritious diet ensures that.