Yoga coach shares 4 simple moves to relieve back pain and stiffness in just 10 minutes every day. Watch

Back pain and stiffness have become all too common, especially for those spending long hours at a desk or staying glued to their screens. But what if just 10 minutes a day could make a real difference? Yoga and mobility coach Ruben De Monte shared in his Instagram post a quick and effective daily mobility routine designed to release tension, improve flexibility and support spinal health. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 1 simple change to help you become leaner, stronger and healthier: ‘Secret lies in your plate’ ) Check out 10-minute mobility routine to relieve back pain and stiffness caused by prolonged sitting. (Freepik)

"Never skip mobility. Strength is nothing without mobility! Don't skip the work that keeps you moving pain-free. A few minutes a day can make all the difference. Mobility improves flexibility, prevents injuries, and helps you move with ease, whether you're lifting, running, or just getting through the day. Make it a non-negotiable part of your routine!" Robin captioned his March 18 post.

Let's take a look at his 10-minute mobility routine:

1. Spine mobility drills

These gentle movements focus on unlocking the spine, especially the lower back and mid-back, which often get stiff from prolonged sitting. Think of cat-cow stretches or spinal waves, simple, rhythmic motions that wake up the vertebrae.

2. Downward dog

This classic pose isn't just for yogis. It's a powerful full-body stretch that elongates the spine, releases the hamstrings, opens the shoulders, and decompresses the lower back. Holding this for even a minute can offer instant relief.

3. Thoracic mobility work

The thoracic spine (upper back) is often overlooked but crucial for good posture and pain-free movement. Robin includes exercises like thoracic rotations and wall angles to help increase the range of motion and reduce slouching.

4. Glute stretches

Tight glutes can pull on the lower back and hips, leading to discomfort. This part of the routine helps release tension in the glutes and surrounding muscles with deep, targeted stretches, like the seated pigeon or figure-four stretch.

You don’t need any fancy equipment or a gym membership to do this routine. Just a mat, 10 minutes of your time, and the willingness to show up for your body every day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.