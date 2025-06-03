Fitness coach shares 1 simple change to help you become leaner, stronger and healthier: ‘Secret lies in your plate’

In a world flooded with complicated diets, intense workout plans, and endless wellness advice, it's easy to feel overwhelmed when trying to get fit. Most of us think that transforming our bodies requires drastic changes, expensive programs, or hours at the gym. Fitness coach reveals one change for leaner, stronger and healthier you. (Freepik)

But what if the secret to getting leaner, stronger, and healthier is much simpler than we think? Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shared in his June 2 Instagram post one simple habit that can help you become leaner, stronger and healthier.

One simple change that can transform your body

"What if I told you there is one simple change that will help you become leaner, stronger, and healthier all at once? Would you do it? But I should warn you, it's simple, yes, but not easy. It does require some patience and discipline. Are you ready?" says Raj in his post.

He explains, "Now think about what you eat, think about your plate. What does it have? It has some vegetables, some starch, some protein, some fat, and some sugar. Let it all be there, but make this one tiny change: increase the amount of protein and vegetables and decrease the amount of sugar, starches, and fats."

Why does this habit work? What happens to your body?

Explaining the reason behind this, he says, “Sugars, starches, and fats are high in calories and low in nutrients, so they don't really nourish you. Protein and vegetables, on the other hand, are high in nutrients and low in calories, so they do nourish you. Also, they are extremely satiating, you feel fuller sooner, and as a result, you tend to not overeat. If you can maintain your activity and exercise levels, this will create a calorie deficit in your body, and that will force your body to lose weight. But where will this weight come from, fat? Muscle? Water? Where?”

“Now, because you are eating a lot of protein, the chances of this weight coming from muscle are very low. So, you will end up losing a good amount of fat. But not just that, because you are not consuming too many starches and sugars, your body does not have a reason to retain too much water. So, you will lose water, you will be less bloated, and as a result of this, you will become leaner,” says Raj.

He adds, “And if you can continue doing your exercise and strength work, you will become stronger. And because you are eating a lot of vegetables, a lot of protein, which means a lot of nutrients and not too many calories, you will become healthier.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.