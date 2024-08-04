Immunity is the defense system of the body that combats diseases and infections where the body possesses both Innateimmunity, which is present from birth, and Acquired immunity, which develops after exposure to pathogens. The stronger the Innate immunity, the better the overall health of the body, as it serves as the body's natural defense mechanism and experts claim that Yoga plays a crucial role in enhancing this innate immune system. Yoga for immunity: Sun salutations to mudra, exercise sequence to support your immune system (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “By calming the mind and fostering a deep connection between the mind and body, Yoga naturally enhances the body's internal communication, thereby boosting its defense capabilities. Additionally, Yoga promotes both internal and external communication within the body and works with the body's energy flow, revitalising each cell with life force energy, also known as Prana. This movement of Prana rejuvenates the body and naturally enhances its innate ability to heal.”

He recommended a gentle Yoga sequence designed to support and enhance the immune system or practices that support and enhance the immune system:

1. Sun Salutation and Surya Sadhana:

Surya Namaskara (Sun Salutation):

This dynamic sequence of postures warms up the body, improves circulation, and stimulates the lymphatic system, which plays a crucial role in immune function. Perform 5-10 rounds of Sun Salutations to energize the body and mind.

Surya Sadhana:

Practicing Surya Sadhana involves sitting or standing under the morning sun, absorbing its early rays. This practice helps in harnessing the sun's energy, which is vital for overall health and well-being.

2. Mudras for Immunity

Prana Mudra:

This mudra, known as the gesture of life, activates dormant energy in the body. By practicing Prana Mudra, you can boost your immune system and increase vitality.

Aditi Mudra:

This mudra helps in enhancing the flow of energy and balancing the body's natural defenses. It is particularly effective in strengthening the respiratory system.

Adi Mudra:

This mudra calms the nervous system and increases lung capacity, supporting overall immune function.

3. Vajrasana and Vajra Mudra:

This seated posture aids digestion and stimulates the flow of energy throughout the body. It is particularly beneficial for improving the body's natural defences. Practicing this pose alongwith Vajra mudra helps balance circulation and stimulates blood supply, channelling energy through the Vajra Nadi, which is essential for overall health.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar claimed, “Incorporating these Yoga practices into your daily routine can significantly enhance your innate immunity and overall well-being. Yoga not only addresses physical health but also promotes mental and emotional balance, creating a harmonious state of being that is essential for optimal immune function. By practicing this gentle Yoga sequence, you can boost your body's natural defences, increase energy flow and foster a deep connection between mind and body.”