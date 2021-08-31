Your ready to use guide on dos and don’ts of type 2 diabetes

Diabetes is one of the most common health conditions around the world, and type 2 diabetes is a lifestyle condition that a large population suffers from. Right from a healthy diet to a healthy workout routine, a diabetic has to be cautious to keep their plan on track. And if you’re a diabetes patient and are neglecting your routine,be ready to pay for it!

But don’t worry, we’re here to make things easier for you, like always! Today, we have for you certain do’s and don’ts for type 2 diabetes, so you can handle your condition like a pro!

DO’S OF TYPE 2 DIABETES

1. CHECK YOUR BLOOD SUGAR DAILY

Checking your blood sugar levels regularly is the most basic rule to maintain good health with diabetes. This will help you understand your blood sugar levels, whether they are high or low. You can prepare for it accordingly, and know how certain foods or activities are impacting your blood sugar levels. This will help you get an idea of what you should avoid, and what you can consume.

2. STAY HYDRATED

Hydrating properly helps dilute our blood, which in turn, helps to lower blood sugar levels. According to Dr. Neelkanth Kote, a diabetologist, “Water is a fundamental constituent in our body. It is involved in most of our biochemical reactions, either directly or indirectly. Make sure to consume an adequate amount of water daily to keep your body hydrated and boost your metabolism.”

3. MANAGE YOUR WEIGHT

Not managing your weight can make things worse, especially if you are a diabeic. According to a recent study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), there is a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes by at least 6 times in people suffering from obesity, regardless of genetic predisposition to the disease.

Now, remember managing weight can be done by following a healthy diet regime, so cut down on sugary stuff and do whatever it takes to keep your weight in check.

DON’TS OF TYPE 2 DIABETES

1. AVOID ALCOHOL

Alcohol and diabetes can definitely be termed as a complicated combination. The reason behind this is that your body essentially views alcohol as poison. This means that the liver must process it immediately. And when you drink alcohol, your liver has to work harder to remove it from your blood, instead of working to regulate blood sugar or blood glucose. Therefore, with low blood glucose, you should never drink alcohol.

But remember, if you indulge in binge drinking and high alcohol consumption, it may enhance the complication with type 2 diabetes.

2. REGULAR EXERCISE

Getting regular exercise can help you shed some extra pounds and lower your blood sugar levels. A study published in the journal The Diabetes Care suggests that exercise fuels your metabolism and converts unused glucose into energy, hence lowering down the blood glucose levels in your body.

So, keep yourself active by hitting the gym or by doing some regular exercise at home.

3. AVOID JUNK FOOD

Cutting oils and fats from your diet is important, if you’re dealing with type 2 diabetes.

The study published by The Physiological Society has found out that consumption of a high-fat diet increases blood sugar levels. The worst part is that after a point you won’t be able to control it.

A diet with low carbohydrates, moderate protein, and high fat is the perfect diet mantra to maintain your blood sugar levels without a pill.

So ladies, don’t let type 2 diabetes take control of you!

