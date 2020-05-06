Mother’s Day 2020: Ways to celebrate it virtually

lifestyle

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:53 IST

We might be in lockdown and things around us may not be the same, but does that mean that Mother’s Day remains cancelled for us? Certainly not. We can still make our mommys feel special on their day even when we are not physically present. Indulge in a virtual celebration or record something interesting for your mommy dearest to make this Mother’s Day special. Here are a few ideas that can make this Mother’s Day memorable for your mom, without anyone stepping out of the house.

Organise a virtual Mother’s Day party

A virtual party can be fun if properly planned. You can coordinate with all your siblings and extended family members to join the virtual party. Surprise her by dedicating a song. You can also recite a poem. You and your siblings can also share some memorable anecdotes that can bring a smile on to your mother’s face. Along with some fun games, a virtual skit is also a good idea while the party is on. And as you all sit together doing the video conferencing, don’t forget to raise a toast to your mom.

Write a letter

A handwritten letter addressing your mom and expressing your gratitude towards all that she has done for you in so many years can be really touching and your mom will surely love reading it.

Make a video collage

Do a bit of homework and dig into the past to find some of your mom’s cutest pictures with you and your family members and make a video collage with a song that is her favourite. She is really going to cherish all of that.