MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, 3, pulls off plank position like a pro. Watch video

Looks like Ziva is following in her father MS Dhoni’s footsteps

lifestyle Updated: Oct 16, 2018 15:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Instagram seems to have been won over by Ziva.(Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram)

Cricketer MS Dhoni’s heroics on the field are now the stuff of legends. The former India captain is an inspiration to many and among the things that people admire about him is his focus on fitness and health. Now it looks like Dhoni’s daughter Ziva is also following in her father’s footsteps and this new video of the three-year-old shows just that. No, it doesn’t show her playing cricket but will you leave you impressed nonetheless.

The video, shared by Ziva’s mother Sakshi Dhoni, shows the little girl pulling off a plank pose like a pro. And it turns out, she could hold the position longer than even her mother could.

“Yes yes she managed to do few more seconds than me... and until I could grab my phone and capture,” says Sakshi on Instagram.

Now anyone who has ever tried holding a plank knows it’s not as easy as it looks. But Ziva makes it looks so easy and effortless. Take a look:

Well, doesn’t that look impressive? Instagram sure seems to have been won over by Ziva. Since being shared yesterday, the video has collected over four lakh views and more than 1.2 lakh likes.

“Like dad like daughter,” says one Instagram user. “This is super awesome,” says another. “This is not easy but doing really well,” says a third.

Sakshi often shares such adorable videos and pictures of little Ziva.

All we’ll say is keep the wonderful updates coming.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 15:21 IST

