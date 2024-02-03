National Homemade Soup Day: 5 tasty and healthy soup recipes to try at home

A warm bowl of soup is enough to comfort and cheer one up on a gloomy day. An array of ingredients be it herbs and spices, finely chopped vegetables, chicken, onion, garlic, chilli, tomatoes, sauces come together to make a flavoursome one-pot treat. Soups can be made fancy or simple depending on the mood and the occasion. Whether you are recovering from an illness and sipping a few-ingredient soup or starting your meal with a rich soup, the versatile dish has endless scope for experimentation. Lemon-coriander, sweet and sour, chicken noodle soup, lentil soup, tomato soup are some of the common variations that appeal to soup lovers from across the globe. No wonder, a day has been dedicated to celebrate this amazing dish. National Homemade Soup Day is observed every year on February 4 to pay an ode to this simple and wonderful meal. (See pics | Khichdi to soup; 7 wonderful balanced meals for your gut health) National Homemade Soup Day is observed every year on February 4 to pay an ode to this simple and wonderful meal.(Freepik)

"If you want to know the easiest way to load your meal with vitamins and minerals, the answer to it would be nothing else than preparing delicious soups. Soup recipes can be prepared by using a variety of ingredients taking into account all our vital nutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, etc. On the other hand, soups have anti-inflammatory and anti-infective properties which makes them perfect for this season," says Shruti Keluskar, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, SB Road & Pimple Saudagar. Pune.

BEST HOMEMADE SOUP RECIPES

Keluskar shares a few recipes to try out on this National Homemade Soup Day:

1. A Broccoli Treat

Ingredients

200 g of broccoli

1 cup spinach

Half bowl of roasted watermelon seeds

1 cup of milk

1 small onion, diced

4-5 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tbsp oil

Pepper

Instructions

In a saucepan, add oil. Once the oil heats, add garlic and onion.

Sauté till it turns golden brown.

Add broccoli and spinach, and simmer for the next 2 minutes

To this add the roasted seeds and pour milk, cook for 5 minutes

With the help of a hand blender, blend this mix till it achieves a creamy texture.

Finish this recipe by adding some salt and pepper and serve warm.

2. Beetroot and Lentil

Ingredients

2 beetroots, diced

1 small bowl of red lentil

1 small onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic

2 cups of vegetable broth

¼ spoon cumin powder

¼ spoon coriander powder

¼ spoon turmeric

Coriander leaves

1 tbsp oil

Instructions

Heat oil in a pot and add garlic and onion.

Cook until they turn golden brown

Add turmeric, cumin, and coriander powder.

Later add red lentils, beetroot, and vegetable broth

Cook for 15 minutes and serve warm garnished with coriander leaves.

3. Roasted Tomato Soup

Ingredients

2-3 tomatoes

1 small onion

1 small beetroot

2 cloves of garlic

5-6 cashew nuts

A pinch of black pepper

Roasted pumpkin seeds

1 tbsp olive oil

Instructions

Roast all the veggies and nuts in a pan for 10 minutes

Transfer these veggies and nuts to a blender

Blend it for 3-4 minutes until it turns to thick puree

In a pot, add 1 tbsp of oil and pour the pour.

Add black pepper and coriander.

Cook it for another 2 minutes

Serve warm garnished with pumpkin seeds.

4. The Winter Soup

Ingredients

1 tbsp, garlic

1 tbsp, ginger

¼ cup carrot

¼ cup cabbage

¼ cup beans

2 cups water

Watermelon seeds powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp oil

Instructions

In a pan, once the oil heats up add garlic and ginger.

Add carrot, cabbage, and beans and sauté it for 5 minutes

Add water and let it cook for 10 minutes

Add watermelon seeds powder

Add salt and pepper.

Serve hot

5. Sweet Potato Soup

Ingredients

1 sweet potato

50 g beans

50 g pumpkin

1 tbsp oil

250 ml chicken stock

Pepper

Instructions