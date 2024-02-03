National Homemade Soup Day: 5 tasty and healthy soup recipes to try at home
Whether you are under the weather and sipping a simple soup or starting your meal with a rich version, the versatile dish has endless scope for experimentation.
A warm bowl of soup is enough to comfort and cheer one up on a gloomy day. An array of ingredients be it herbs and spices, finely chopped vegetables, chicken, onion, garlic, chilli, tomatoes, sauces come together to make a flavoursome one-pot treat. Soups can be made fancy or simple depending on the mood and the occasion. Whether you are recovering from an illness and sipping a few-ingredient soup or starting your meal with a rich soup, the versatile dish has endless scope for experimentation. Lemon-coriander, sweet and sour, chicken noodle soup, lentil soup, tomato soup are some of the common variations that appeal to soup lovers from across the globe. No wonder, a day has been dedicated to celebrate this amazing dish. National Homemade Soup Day is observed every year on February 4 to pay an ode to this simple and wonderful meal. (See pics | Khichdi to soup; 7 wonderful balanced meals for your gut health)
"If you want to know the easiest way to load your meal with vitamins and minerals, the answer to it would be nothing else than preparing delicious soups. Soup recipes can be prepared by using a variety of ingredients taking into account all our vital nutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, etc. On the other hand, soups have anti-inflammatory and anti-infective properties which makes them perfect for this season," says Shruti Keluskar, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, SB Road & Pimple Saudagar. Pune.
BEST HOMEMADE SOUP RECIPES
Keluskar shares a few recipes to try out on this National Homemade Soup Day:
1. A Broccoli Treat
Ingredients
200 g of broccoli
1 cup spinach
Half bowl of roasted watermelon seeds
1 cup of milk
1 small onion, diced
4-5 cloves of garlic, minced
1 tbsp oil
Pepper
Instructions
- In a saucepan, add oil. Once the oil heats, add garlic and onion.
- Sauté till it turns golden brown.
- Add broccoli and spinach, and simmer for the next 2 minutes
- To this add the roasted seeds and pour milk, cook for 5 minutes
- With the help of a hand blender, blend this mix till it achieves a creamy texture.
- Finish this recipe by adding some salt and pepper and serve warm.
2. Beetroot and Lentil
Ingredients
2 beetroots, diced
1 small bowl of red lentil
1 small onion, diced
2 cloves of garlic
2 cups of vegetable broth
¼ spoon cumin powder
¼ spoon coriander powder
¼ spoon turmeric
Coriander leaves
1 tbsp oil
Instructions
- Heat oil in a pot and add garlic and onion.
- Cook until they turn golden brown
- Add turmeric, cumin, and coriander powder.
- Later add red lentils, beetroot, and vegetable broth
- Cook for 15 minutes and serve warm garnished with coriander leaves.
3. Roasted Tomato Soup
Ingredients
2-3 tomatoes
1 small onion
1 small beetroot
2 cloves of garlic
5-6 cashew nuts
A pinch of black pepper
Roasted pumpkin seeds
1 tbsp olive oil
Instructions
- Roast all the veggies and nuts in a pan for 10 minutes
- Transfer these veggies and nuts to a blender
- Blend it for 3-4 minutes until it turns to thick puree
- In a pot, add 1 tbsp of oil and pour the pour.
- Add black pepper and coriander.
- Cook it for another 2 minutes
- Serve warm garnished with pumpkin seeds.
4. The Winter Soup
Ingredients
1 tbsp, garlic
1 tbsp, ginger
¼ cup carrot
¼ cup cabbage
¼ cup beans
2 cups water
Watermelon seeds powder
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tbsp oil
Instructions
- In a pan, once the oil heats up add garlic and ginger.
- Add carrot, cabbage, and beans and sauté it for 5 minutes
- Add water and let it cook for 10 minutes
- Add watermelon seeds powder
- Add salt and pepper.
- Serve hot
5. Sweet Potato Soup
Ingredients
1 sweet potato
50 g beans
50 g pumpkin
1 tbsp oil
250 ml chicken stock
Pepper
Instructions
- In a large saucepan, add oil and sauté chopped sweet potato, beans, and pumpkin.
- Let it cook for 5 minutes
- Pour chicken stock and bring a boil
- Cook for 5-7 minutes
- Transfer it to a processor and blend it to a puree.
- Add salt and pepper, serve hot.