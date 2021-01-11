National Youth Day: Youngsters fight back pandemic, lead with a difference

Since the pandemic struck, many self motivated youngsters have come to the forefront to battle the pandemic. This, at a stage where they would have be worried about getting the perfect score or acing their #OOTD. Instead, some of the youth have been up and about the city, engaging in acts of compassion and bringing a difference in the lives of the underprivileged. Meet these inspiring young guns.

Always keen to devote time and contribute to the society, Ashish Ranjan, a student of Sri Aurobindo College, has been imparting education to the underprivileged children. “My motivation to do so comes from my contemplation of the suffering that some vulnerable sections of our society went through when the pandemic struck. In a situation like this, it was a little difficult to move around physically and help people in large numbers, but I did whatever I could in my capacity, and taught the underprivileged children, of course while taking all the safety precautions. It felt so good to do this. My next plan is to distribute warm clothes and packed food items for the family members of these children whom I’ve taught.”

While some like Ranjan, chose to give the gift of knowledge, others such as his college mate, Mukul Malik raised funds to empower the less privileged to survive the pandemic. “The motivation to help others comes from sensitivity to another’s pain. It is empathy for another, that drives me. One woman lost her husband during the pandemic and she had no means to take care of her two children and herself. No source of earning. My heart filled with compassion on seeing the plight of people like her, in my village. So the first thing I did, I gave them warm clothes to survive the harsh winter. Then I them helped to raise money to sustain through the pandemic. I also provided food to people who were in need.”

Shooing away the stress induced by Covid-19 is Anjali Soni, a student of Indraprastha College for Women. She says her motivation to help others comes from the belief that “We all are one, and we all want one thing that is happiness”. “During the pandemic, a lot of negativity has surrounded us. Many people lost their jobs, many broke their relationships and many have lost there loved ones. I thought having a positive mindset could help them heal,” says Soni, adding, “I started conducting dance and yoga classes for the underprivileged kids, free of cost. Even some youngsters and elderly, who just wanted to dance their stress away, joined me... I even looked after and fed strays because just like people, they too needed love and care.”

Raising awareness about the virus that has turned our lives upside down, is also important. Fulfilling this task is a one woman army named Aditi Verma, a student of Daulat Ram College. “No matter how many privileges life gives us, but we must never let go of selfless deeds and keep benefiting others,” says Verma, who realised early on that the change in the perspective to look at Covid-19 situation only be brought through awareness. She adds, “So I organised public conferences and gave sessions to children, girls and women in Delhi. Here I made them aware about the pandemic, and the grave mental and physical problems it poses. As volunteer with a few city-based NGOs, I even went around the city distributing sanitisers, masks, clothes and food, to the needy. And beyond all this, many students complained to me about their sad encounters with cases of cyber abuse and bullying. I helped them report the situation and tackle the issue of invasion of their privacy. Feel happy that I could be of help!”

