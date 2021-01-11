IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / National Youth Day: Youngsters fight back pandemic, lead with a difference
Youngsters have come forward to help the underprivileged, since the pandemic struck.
Youngsters have come forward to help the underprivileged, since the pandemic struck.
lifestyle

National Youth Day: Youngsters fight back pandemic, lead with a difference

On National Youth Day, January 12, students of Delhi University talk about what motivated them to engage in various charitable activities amid the pandemic, to benefit others.
READ FULL STORY
By Aprajita Sharad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:07 PM IST

Since the pandemic struck, many self motivated youngsters have come to the forefront to battle the pandemic. This, at a stage where they would have be worried about getting the perfect score or acing their #OOTD. Instead, some of the youth have been up and about the city, engaging in acts of compassion and bringing a difference in the lives of the underprivileged. Meet these inspiring young guns.

Always keen to devote time and contribute to the society, Ashish Ranjan, a student of Sri Aurobindo College, has been imparting education to the underprivileged children. “My motivation to do so comes from my contemplation of the suffering that some vulnerable sections of our society went through when the pandemic struck. In a situation like this, it was a little difficult to move around physically and help people in large numbers, but I did whatever I could in my capacity, and taught the underprivileged children, of course while taking all the safety precautions. It felt so good to do this. My next plan is to distribute warm clothes and packed food items for the family members of these children whom I’ve taught.”

While some like Ranjan, chose to give the gift of knowledge, others such as his college mate, Mukul Malik raised funds to empower the less privileged to survive the pandemic. “The motivation to help others comes from sensitivity to another’s pain. It is empathy for another, that drives me. One woman lost her husband during the pandemic and she had no means to take care of her two children and herself. No source of earning. My heart filled with compassion on seeing the plight of people like her, in my village. So the first thing I did, I gave them warm clothes to survive the harsh winter. Then I them helped to raise money to sustain through the pandemic. I also provided food to people who were in need.”

Shooing away the stress induced by Covid-19 is Anjali Soni, a student of Indraprastha College for Women. She says her motivation to help others comes from the belief that “We all are one, and we all want one thing that is happiness”. “During the pandemic, a lot of negativity has surrounded us. Many people lost their jobs, many broke their relationships and many have lost there loved ones. I thought having a positive mindset could help them heal,” says Soni, adding, “I started conducting dance and yoga classes for the underprivileged kids, free of cost. Even some youngsters and elderly, who just wanted to dance their stress away, joined me... I even looked after and fed strays because just like people, they too needed love and care.”

Raising awareness about the virus that has turned our lives upside down, is also important. Fulfilling this task is a one woman army named Aditi Verma, a student of Daulat Ram College. “No matter how many privileges life gives us, but we must never let go of selfless deeds and keep benefiting others,” says Verma, who realised early on that the change in the perspective to look at Covid-19 situation only be brought through awareness. She adds, “So I organised public conferences and gave sessions to children, girls and women in Delhi. Here I made them aware about the pandemic, and the grave mental and physical problems it poses. As volunteer with a few city-based NGOs, I even went around the city distributing sanitisers, masks, clothes and food, to the needy. And beyond all this, many students complained to me about their sad encounters with cases of cyber abuse and bullying. I helped them report the situation and tackle the issue of invasion of their privacy. Feel happy that I could be of help!”

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national youth day delhi university college

Related Stories

Delhi University(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Delhi University(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
education

DU working on SOPs for phased re-entry of final year students, next semester likely to be offline

By Kainat Sarfaraz | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Delhi University is working on framing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the phased return of final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students with officials also hinting that the next semester may be taught offline.
READ FULL STORY
Shivam Sharma aka Swagger Sharma
Shivam Sharma aka Swagger Sharma
brand post

Meet Swagger Sharma: A supremely talented Viner on YouTube

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Shivam Sharma aka Swagger Sharma is the most searched, famous YouTube channel
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Adah Sharma does cartwheels in saree(Instagram/adah_ki_adah)
Adah Sharma does cartwheels in saree(Instagram/adah_ki_adah)
health

Watch: Adah Sharma's morning exercise includes beach, cartwheels and saree

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:35 PM IST
  • Adah Sharma has left her fans speechless after the actor posted an awe-generating video of herself doing cartwheels while wearing a saree on a beach.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi at the airport(Instagram/ manekaharisinghani)
Nora Fatehi at the airport(Instagram/ manekaharisinghani)
fashion

Nora Fatehi's latest airport look is winter wardrobe goals, we are taking notes

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Nora Fatehi was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in a stunning outfit. The actor added elan to the look with her accessories that are worth 2.3 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the IU clinical study, blood stem cell transplant patients received an oral drug called sitagliptin.(Pixabay)
In the IU clinical study, blood stem cell transplant patients received an oral drug called sitagliptin.(Pixabay)
health

Strategy to reduce treatment-related complication for blood cancer patients

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:16 PM IST
A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine by researchers of the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center sheds light on preventing a treatment-related complication of blood stem cell transplantation for blood cancer patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers said their centimetre-sized device provides the feeling of fullness by stimulating the endings of the vagus nerve with light.(Pixabay)
Researchers said their centimetre-sized device provides the feeling of fullness by stimulating the endings of the vagus nerve with light.(Pixabay)
health

New tiny wireless device might help with weight loss

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Scientists have developed a tiny wireless device that could help to fight obesity and to shed body weight by stimulating nerve endings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Functional seizures are sudden attacks or spasms that look like epileptic seizures but do not have the aberrant brain electrical patterns of epilepsy.(Pixabay)
Functional seizures are sudden attacks or spasms that look like epileptic seizures but do not have the aberrant brain electrical patterns of epilepsy.(Pixabay)
health

Psychiatric disorders lead to brain seizures: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:15 PM IST
A study led by investigators of Vanderbilt University Medical Center have claimed that sudden and uncontrolled electrical disturbance in the brain is associated with psychiatric disorders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Youngsters have come forward to help the underprivileged, since the pandemic struck.
Youngsters have come forward to help the underprivileged, since the pandemic struck.
lifestyle

National Youth Day: Youngsters fight back pandemic, lead with a difference

By Aprajita Sharad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:07 PM IST
On National Youth Day, January 12, students of Delhi University talk about what motivated them to engage in various charitable activities amid the pandemic, to benefit others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Arya says every Lohri she used to sing songs with her dadi.
Shraddha Arya says every Lohri she used to sing songs with her dadi.
festivals

This Lohri, celebs look forward to new beginnings

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Ahead of Lohri, TV celebs talk about their celebrations this year and what they would miss from the Lohri celebrations from past years due to Covid-19 .
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bookmark Vidya Balan’s dazzling ethnic look in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26k Kanjivaram black silk saree for next wedding(Instagram/balanvidya)
Bookmark Vidya Balan’s dazzling ethnic look in 26k Kanjivaram black silk saree for next wedding(Instagram/balanvidya)
fashion

Bookmark Vidya Balan's Kanjivaram black silk saree look to slay at next wedding

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Searching for an ethnic wear that weaves a sartorial love story when draped? Look no further as Vidya Balan flaunts a ravishing Kanjivaram silk saree from her Indian wardrobe and we can’t help but swoon and take fashion cues to raise the temperature at the next wedding this season
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmanna Khurrana in a camel coat. (Photo: Instagram/IshaBhansali)
Ayushmanna Khurrana in a camel coat. (Photo: Instagram/IshaBhansali)
fashion

Bollywood layers up in camel coat

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Invest in winter’s ultimate sartorial weapon
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora does Bhujangasana(Instagram/ malaikaaroraofficia)
Malaika Arora does Bhujangasana(Instagram/ malaikaaroraofficia)
health

Monday Motivation: Malaika Arora does Bhujangasana, here are its benefits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:16 PM IST
  • Every Monday, Malaika Arora shares the benefits and steps of a new Yoga asana in an attempt to urge followers to start the new week on a fitter note. The latest Yoga pose that she talked about is Bhujangasana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thailand's Tourism Minister said on Monday he had proposed a plan to allow foreigners to quarantine in some of the country's many golf resorts to boost the ailing tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters)
Thailand's Tourism Minister said on Monday he had proposed a plan to allow foreigners to quarantine in some of the country's many golf resorts to boost the ailing tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters)
travel

Thai minister proposes 'golf quarantine' to boost tourism

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Thailand's Tourism Minister said on Monday he had proposed a plan to allow foreigners to quarantine in some of the country's many golf resorts to boost the ailing tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Breakfasts of India by Kutuki Publishers introduces the child reader to cuisine from across the country.
Breakfasts of India by Kutuki Publishers introduces the child reader to cuisine from across the country.
lifestyle

Check out Indian books for children on food, art, travel, even business

By Riddhi Doshi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:45 PM IST
It’s been a while since books for children made the shift from fairytales to stories of divorce, diversity, loss
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recent work by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital pinpoints critical changes in an enzyme known as DICER, which create a cascade of effects on this microRNAome.(Yahoo)
Recent work by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital pinpoints critical changes in an enzyme known as DICER, which create a cascade of effects on this microRNAome.(Yahoo)
health

Novel RNA factors may help cancer cells thrive

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Recent work by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital pinpoints critical changes in an enzyme known as DICER, which create a cascade of effects on this microRNAome.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty shares new fitness video(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty shares new fitness video(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty shares fitness clip, talks about importance of exercise in winters

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:52 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty is asking followers to stop being lazy and exercise. She also said that working out is extremely important in winters, as our joints and limbs need extra attention in this weather.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Running highways and countryside: Milind Soman’s 2021 fitness resolution leaves fans inspired(Instagram/milindrunning)
Running highways and countryside: Milind Soman’s 2021 fitness resolution leaves fans inspired(Instagram/milindrunning)
health

Running highways-countryside: Milind Soman's 2021 resolution is fitness inspo

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • After nailing five 10 km runs in 2020, Milind Soman is gearing up for an interesting running resolution this New Year and we are totally charged up to take fitness inspiration from the hunk
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP