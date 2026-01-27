NHS doctor shares '5 things everyone over 35 should do' for healthy and long life: '30 seconds standing on one leg...'

In his November 26, 2025, post, titled '5 things everyone over 35 should be doing', Dr Khan shared that these habits aren't just about living longer — they’re about staying biologically young by counteracting the natural declines in muscle mass and cardiovascular efficiency . He wrote in his caption: “There’s so much online as to what we can all be doing to stay healthy as we age. Here are 5 that are science-backed.”

As the clock ticks past 35, the body begins a subtle but significant shift. While ageing is inevitable, how we age is increasingly within our control. UK-based Dr Amir Khan, an NHS general practitioner, took to Instagram to share a proactive five-step framework designed to help those over 35 maintain metabolic health, physical stability, and mental clarity. Also read | Longevity expert suggests 5 tips to age well: Eat lean proteins, spend time with loved ones and more

1. Reset your master clock with morning light According to Dr Khan, the most powerful tool for health is entirely free: outdoor morning sunlight. He explained that as we age, our circadian rhythms — the internal body clock — become less responsive. So, just five minutes of morning light hits receptors in the eyes, signalling the brain to reset cortisol levels, and this simple act boosts energy during the day, improves sleep quality at night, and stabilises appetite hormones.

He said, “If you're over 35 years old, these five science-backed habits genuinely can change how you age. The first one is getting morning light. After 35, your circadian rhythm becomes a little less responsive. So 5 minutes of outdoor morning light hits receptors in the back of your eyes, and it sends signals to your brain's master clock that resets cortisol timing, boosts energy, improves sleep pressure at night, and even stabilises appetite hormones. It's the most powerful free tool we have.”

2. Boost your VO2 max daily According to Dr Khan, VO2 max — the measurement of how efficiently your body uses oxygen — is one of the strongest predictors of longevity. Because the heart and mitochondria (our cellular powerhouses) become less efficient after 35, Dr Khan suggested 'short bursts of intensity'.

He explained, “Number two, this is my favourite: boost your VO2 max every single day. Now, VO2 max is essentially how well your body can deliver and use oxygen, and it's one of the strongest predictors of our health. As we age, our heart becomes slightly less efficient at pumping blood and our mitochondria become less efficient at using oxygen. So, short bursts of intensity, such as 20 to 40 seconds of fast stairs, a brisk uphill walk, or a quick cycle sprint forces your muscles to demand more oxygen than usual. And that stimulates new mitochondria and improves oxygen extraction. So you don't need hit classes every day, just a moment each day where your heart genuinely rises.”

3. Monitor blood pressure at home Hypertension is often called a ‘silent killer’ because it creeps up as arteries stiffen with age. Dr Khan urged everyone over 35 to establish a baseline by checking their blood pressure at home once a month. He said, “Number three, I say this all the time, check your blood pressure at home, people. Blood pressure creeps up quietly as your arteries stiffen with age. Checking it, say once a month at rest, gives you a baseline. If it's higher than 135 over 85 at home, do daily readings for a week and work out the average. If that's high, speak to your doctor. That average is what predicts your stroke and heart attack risk, not one random reading. And catching it early can make all the difference.”

4. The 'toothbrush' balance test Balance is a 'use it or lose it' skill involving the cerebellum, inner ear, and muscle sensors called proprioceptors, Dr Khan shared. These systems begin to decline in our mid-30s, increasing the risk of falls later in life. Dr Khan’s practical solution? Stand on one leg for 30 seconds while brushing your teeth. This daily challenge sharpens the brain-body signalling and strengthens core coordination.

He said, “Number four, we need to all be doing this: Train your balance daily. Balance relies on your cerebellum, inner ear, and tiny senses in your muscles called proprioceptors. These systems decline after 35 unless you challenge them. 30 seconds standing on one leg whilst brushing your teeth is a really good way to train it and train your core coordination and brain-body signalling. It dramatically reduces future fall and injury risk. So tonight when you're brushing your teeth, do it on one leg.”

5. Prioritise strength and impact From our mid-30s, we naturally begin to lose muscle fibres and bone density. To fight this, Dr Khan recommended strength training at least twice a week. Through a process called mechanotransduction, mechanical stress from lifting weights or high-impact exercise sends signals to the body to build bone and muscle back stronger, he said. This was vital for glucose control, joint stability, and preventing long-term fracture risks.

He explained: “And finally, number five, build muscles and bones. From your mid-30s onwards, you slowly lose muscle fibres and bone density. Strength and impact exercises send mechanical signals through your muscles and bones, what we call mechanotransduction. Your body responds by building them back stronger. This protects metabolism, joint stability, glucose control, and long-term fracture risk. So, get them in twice a week.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.