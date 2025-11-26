8 most colorful birds: Rainbow lorikeet, golden pheasant and more

Exotically coloured birds can be a treat to the eyes, particularly if you are not from a tropical region. Besides giving them a wonderful appearance, the vivid feathers of wild birds serve vital purposes. In addition to helping them recognise their own species and blend in with trees, distinctive colours and patterns play a significant role in the courtship of certain birds. Here are eight colorful birds you must check out if you are a nature lover, as per Discover Wildlife. Scarlet macaws are indigenous to Central America.(Representative image/Pixabay)

Rainbow lorikeet

A member of the parrot family, the rainbow lorikeet is a stunning combination of vivid green, blue, yellow, red, and orange hues. Its beak is reddish-orange, and its head is blue. It even has red and yellow feather stripes on the underside of its wings. They can be found in both rural and urban parts of northern and eastern Australia. The males and females have similar appearances.

Golden pheasant

The male golden pheasant is well-known for its dazzling red, gold, and blue plumage. Its brilliant crimson underside and tall, golden crest on top of its head are its most distinguishing characteristics. During courtship displays, the iridescent long tail feathers are typically spread out.

The female is a softer shade of brown. They are timid birds that prefer deep, gloomy forests. Although they are native to China, they can be found all over the world.

Lilac-breasted roller

The national bird of Kenya has a variety of vivid colours, including blue, purple, green, and lavender tones. The wings and back are vivid blue, while the chest and underparts are a gentle shade of lavender. It belongs to the family of roller birds, which are distinguished by their ability to roll and dip while in flight.

Scarlet ibis

The vibrant colour of the scarlet ibis is directly related to its nutrition, just like that of the flamingo. Its feathers are scarlet-red due to the presence of carotene in the crustaceans it eats. Its long, curved beak is designed to help it forage in the mud or shallow waters of mangroves in South America. The vivid colouration and the striking blue-black wingtips are shared by both sexes.

Lesser bird of paradise

The more than forty related species that make up New Guinea's birds of paradise are restricted to the country's mountains and forests. Only intrepid ornithologists are likely to observe them.

In a reproductive system called polygyny, males mate with as many females as they can. They have elaborate plumage that they utilise to impress females in order to help them achieve this goal.

Scarlet macaw

Among tropical parrots, the rainbow-coloured scarlet macaw is arguably the most recognisable. Its black-and-white bill and naked white face contrast with its vivid red, yellow, and blue feathers.

These birds are indigenous to Central America and have a wingspan of more than a metre. They prefer large trees close to rivers that offer plenty of food and places to nest. They are found in tropical rainforests.

Keel-billed toucan

One-third of the keel-billed toucan's length is made up by its vibrant bill, which is yellow in colour with green, blue, and orange markings.

Even with its enormous bill, the toucan is still able to pick and peel delicious fruit because it is lightweight. Additionally, it has a tongue that aids in capturing larger meals and insects.

Black-backed kingfisher

The tropical and subtropical regions of Southeast Asia and the Indian Subcontinent are home to the jewel-colored black-backed kingfisher. It is a small bird, measuring just 13 cm in length, with an orange-red bill, yellow underparts, and bluish-black upperparts.