5 coastal sanctuaries nature lovers must visit 2025: Sundarbans, iSimangaliso Wetland Park, and more

Coastal sanctuaries are land and marine protected areas that conserve habitats, marine life, and historically or culturally significant locations. These sanctuaries are maintained to permit public enjoyment and leisure while guaranteeing conservation and sustainability. They safeguard a range of ecosystems, including coral reefs and kelp forests. Here are five coastal sanctuaries nature lovers must visit in 2025. Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary is one of the biggest and most significant breeding beaches for Olive Ridley sea turtles in the worldwide.(AFP)

Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary

In the Indian state of Odisha, Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary is a marine wildlife sanctuary that stretches from the mouth of the Dhamra River in the north to the Brahmani River in the south. It is one of the biggest and most significant breeding beaches for Olive Ridley sea turtles worldwide.

Sundarbans

The Ganga, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers converge in the Bay of Bengal to form the Sundarbans, a mangrove forest region in the Ganges Delta. It extends from the Baleswar River in Bangladesh's Khulna Division to the Hooghly River in the Indian state of West Bengal. It is made up of mudflats, barren terrain, agricultural land, closed and open mangrove forests, and numerous tidal streams and canals.

Also read: Why cat parents must keep their pets away from lilies: Experts warn of deadly kidney risks

Banc d'Arguin National Park

The park, which borders the Atlantic coast, is made up of dunes, shallow coastal waters, small islands, and coastal marshes. A landscape of exceptional environmental significance has been created by the contrast between the richness of the maritime zone and the severe desert environment. A diverse range of migratory birds spend the winter there. There are also a number of dolphin and sea turtle species present in the region.

Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve

The 21 tiny islands and nearby coral reefs in the Gulf of Mannar in the Indian Ocean make up the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park. It is located 160 kilometres between Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) and Dhanushkodi, 1 to 10 kilometres from the east coast of Tamil Nadu. The park's marine, intertidal, and near-shore ecosystems are home to a wide variety of flora and fauna.

Also read: Don’t make these common mistakes when giving your dog 🐶 a bath for a safe and happy experience

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

iSimangaliso Wetland Park is located approximately 235 kilometres (146 miles) north of Durban on the east coast of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Spanning 280 km (170 mph) of coastline from the Mozambican border in the north to Mapelane south of the Lake St. Lucia estuary, it is the third-largest protected area in South Africa. It is administered by the iSimangaliso Authority and contains over 3,280 km2 (1,270 sq mi) of natural habitats.