Holi 2024: How to celebrate a pet-friendly Holi, protect your furry friend from toxic colours

Holi, the festival of colours, is just a week away. As we soak ourselves in the spirit of the festival and set our worries aside for a brief while, it's time to consider our beloved pets' well-being too. While partaking in Holi fun and festivities is much-awaited by everyone, our furry companions need a safe environment amid all the noise and chaos that the festival may bring with it. Not only pet owners need to create a haven for them to prevent triggering their anxiety, but they should also make sure the furballs remain safe from the toxic Holi colours that can play havoc with their immune system, respiratory and skin health. (Also read | Holi 2024: 4 tips to celebrate the festival of colours in a safe and eco-friendly way) While partaking in Holi fun and festivities is much-awaited by everyone, our furry companions need a safe environment amid all the noise and chaos that the festival may bring with it. (Freepik)

Holi colours can cause skin irritation and rashes, hair loss and watery eyes in your pets. It can also lead to respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms like coughing, sneezing, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Use of Holi colours can have serious consequences for dogs, manifesting in various symptoms such as loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation, sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge, excessive thirst, constant biting, itching, or licking, as well as skin rashes and sudden hair loss. Additionally, dogs may experience watery or red eyes and signs of eye irritation. It's important not to use kerosene, spirits, or hair oil to clean colour off their coat; instead, opt for a mild dog shampoo," says Dr Umesh Kallahali, Small Animal Consultant, Mars Petcare India.

Dr Umesh Kallahali also shares impact of chemical Holi colours on your pet's health and precautions to follow during the festival of colours.

Impact of Holi colours on pet's health

Skin health

The vibrant hues of Holi can pose a significant threat to our furry friends. The chemicals present in these colours can wreak havoc on their delicate skin, which is thinner and less protected compared to ours. Certain breeds face a higher risk, with short-haired varieties particularly susceptible. Additionally, young pups and senior pets are at heightened vulnerability due to their weakened immune systems, making them more prone to infections. Protecting our beloved companions from these harmful effects is paramount during festive celebrations.

It can lead to vomiting or sneezing

Many people believe that using dry colours on their pets during Holi is safe, but it's crucial to understand that these colours often have harmful substances like lead, which can be dangerous for our furry friends. Inhaling in the powder can lead to irritation in their nostrils. Pets often become anxious when coloured powders are rubbed on them, as it can get into their eyes and noses, making them feel very uncomfortable. They may also lick their fur, which can lead to vomiting due to the taste of the colours. Some breeds are particularly sensitive and may develop rashes on their skin from contact with dry colours.

Precautions to be taken during Holi