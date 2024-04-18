Summer-proof your pet! 5 pet care mistakes to avoid during heatwave conditions

Blistering summer heat has engulfed many parts of the country with mercury soaring up and raising risk of heat illnesses. Pets are at high risk of heat stroke, dehydration and digestive disorders is scorching heat conditions as they are unable to sweat like humans and find it difficult to cool down their body. Pet parents must take proactive steps to safeguard their furry friends from searing heat by providing them enough drinking water at all times of the day, feeding them hydrating foods, shifting them to a cooler place in the house and taking them out for walks either early in the morning or late evenings. (Also read: 10 hydrating fruits to beat the heatwave and stay healthy) The sweltering summer months can present significant health hazards to our beloved pets. As responsible pet parents and owners, we must safeguard their well-being and comfort.(Freepik)

In the absence of a hydrating diet, exposure to extreme temperatures, and insufficient water intake, your pets may fall prey to dehydration, heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"The sweltering summer months can present significant health hazards to our beloved pets. As responsible pet parents and owners, we must safeguard their well-being and comfort. It’s crucial for pet owners to recognize the necessity for adjustments in their pets’ nutritional requirements, grooming routines, especially dehydration to accommodate the seasonal transition," says Dr Umesh Kalahalli, Small Animal Consultant, Mars Petcare India in an interview with HT Digital.

Proactive measures and informed care are essential to prevent heat-related distress such as dehydration and maintain the happiness of our cherished furry friends. Water intake during summer months plays a pivotal role not only as a source of hydration but also in regulating body temperature and supporting organ health. Insufficient water intake can not only result in dehydration, but can also lead to symptoms like fatigue, dry gums, sunken eyes, and excessive panting.

Dr Kalahalli elaborates on common pet care mistakes in summer:

1. Not including hydrating foods in your pet's diet

The summer heat can significantly impact your pet’s digestive system, necessitating a diet that includes refreshing treats such as watermelon and curd. Additionally, opting for wet food options can help keep dogs hydrated due to its high moisture content, offering a safeguard against the heat. Pre-packaged dry and wet food recommended by vets is nutritionally balanced and can be a better alternative in the heat and ensure sustained water intake.

2. Taking them out for walks at a wrong time

It's best to plan your daily walks for early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler. Pavements can retain heat well after sunset, posing a risk of paw burns and contributing to overheating and possible dehydration. Also, make sure to take breaks from playing in the shade to avoid over-excitement in your pets. Keep a portable water bowl nearby to ensure they remain hydrated.

3. Overlooking your pet’s safety

Summer calls for extra pet care. Keep a close eye on pets near open windows or pools, and never leave them in cars, as heat stroke can occur quickly. Owners with vulnerable pets, like the young, old, obese or those with certain breeds like pug and shih tzu, health issues, need to pay special attention. Watch for signs of heatstroke, such as heavy panting or lethargy. If they occur, cool your pet down gently and seek vet care if symptoms worsen or if vomiting or diarrhoea occurs.

4. Not ensuring enough water access



To safeguard pets from dehydration, check on their water intake and ensure they have access to water inside and outside the house. Place water bowls in different areas of your home or yard, making it easier for your pet to access water wherever they roam. If you notice that your pet prefers drinking from the hose rather than an indoor bowl, consider a water fountain style indoor bowl to make their hydration experience more fun. With the rise in activity levels during summer, it’s vital to provide ample water to compensate for the loss of fluids due to increased panting and sweating.

5. Skin care mistakes

It is important to keep pets’ coat intact as it shields them from the sun and helps prevent heatstroke. Additionally, dogs have sensitive skin, so frequent bathing can cause irritation and should be avoided. Excessive scratching and licking could hint at summer allergies or parasites. For cats, regular brushing during the hotter months can help alleviate discomfort from the heat. Additionally, always verify that any grooming products, like sunscreen or wipes, are formulated to be safe for animal use.