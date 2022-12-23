4 healthy amla recipes to boost immunity and prevent infections amid Omicron BF.7 spread

Amla is considered a potent fruit in amla and has loads of medicinal properties. In times when the new Omicron BF.7 subvariant is spreading fast across the globe, amla is a must in your diet to strengthen immunity and prevent diseases. Amla, amalki or Indian gooseberry is known to be a powerhouse of many wonderful nutrients. Ayurveda too considers it a potent fruit which helps to cure and prevent many illnesses. (Also read: Omicron BF.7 scare: Tips to boost immunity amid global rise in Covid cases)

Adding this sour and juicy fruit daily to your diet can work wonders for your immunity, metabolism and even longevity. Loaded with Vitamin C, calcium, phosphorous, iron, protein, fibre, amla has everything your body needs in this season to keep the winter woes away. Especially in times when the new Omicron BF.7 subvariant is spreading fast across the globe, amla is a must to strengthen immunity and prevent diseases caused by the imbalance of vata, pitta and kapha. Amla has a variety of antioxidants, Vitamin C and flavones are essential for your overall wellness this winters.

"Indian gooseberries are also known as Amla. These are rich in Vitamin C and Flavones which help in improved memory and provide antioxidants to the body. Amla helps to fight against the common cold, has Vitamin C that helps strengthen the hair follicle and skin health, helps in radiant and glowing skin,contains anti-inflammatory properties, contains chromium which helps in reducing bad cholesterol and also helps stimulate insulin production and control sugars in diabetic patient," says Shivani Bavalekar Senior Nutritionist. Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, Vashi.

Bavalekar also suggests healthy amla recipes that you should add to your diet for boosting overall health and immunity.

1. Immunity laddoo

Ingredients

• Amla – 20 nos or 500gm (grated)

• Dates – 10 deseeded

• Sesame seeds – 1 tsp

• Crushed Flaxseed – 1 tsp

• Cardamom Powder – ¼ tsp

Method:

- Wash amla well and dry it completely.

- Grate it and drain the water, add the dates paste, cardamom powder, and make balls of medium sized.

- Roll this ball in sesame and flaxseed mix.

- Keep these laddoos in airtight container.

Healthy benefits

• This recipe is loaded with Vitamin C and iron.

• This recipe helps to boost immunity so it’s really good for growing kids.

• Due the presence of Vitamin C and iron, this recipe is really good for pregnant women and lactating mothers to boost their iron levels.

• This recipe is also enriched with omega-3 fatty acids.

2. Sweet and sour sauce

Ingredients

• Amla pulp - 1 bowl

• Jaggery powdered – 5 tbsp

• Jeera powdered – 1 tsp

• Pinch of black salt.

Method

- Wash the amla thoroughly and boil it until it becomes soft.

- Deseed the amla, grind it and keep it aside.

- On other side, on low flame take a saucepan and add water, jaggery and amla pulp to it.

- Stir till it acquires slightly thick consistency.

- Serve this chutney with khakra. Add it in sprout bhel or tikkis.

Health Benefits:

• This recipe is enriched with folate and Vitamin C.

• This recipe will help to boost the immunity.

• These recipe will help the pregnant women to increase the level of folic acid and it can be a side dish in lunch or dinner too.

3. Amla jelly

Ingredients

• Amla juice (with pulp) – 1 glass

• Dates syrup/deseeded dates

• Soaked chia seeds – 1 tsp

• Agar Agar – 1 tsp – 5 gm

• Water- 2 cups

Method:

- Soak the Agar Agar powder in ½ cup of water and keep it aside.

- Place a pan on medium flame, then add 2 cups water, amla juice and dates syrup in a pan and allow it to boil.

- Once the mixture comes to boil, add soaked Agar Agar, stir it and keep it on low flame for 10-15 minutes.

- Take the moulds and add soaked chia seeds. Then pour the mixture in moulds and keep it aside for 30-40 minutes.

- Once the jelly is set, invert the moulds.

- Place it in container.

Health benefits:

• This recipe will help to improve haemoglobin.

• This recipe is beneficial for kids as it will help to maintain the haemoglobin levels.

• Pregnant women can consume to reduce the nausea.

• This recipe can be a better alternative to other sweets.

4. Amla Mukhwas

Ingredients

Amla grated - 1 bowl

Mint powdered - 10 leaves

Dry ginger – 1 inch

Powdered fennel seeds – 1 tbsp

Crushed sesame seeds – 1 tbsp

Crushed sunflower seeds – 1 tbsp

Crushed flaxseed – 1 tbsp

Ajwain – 1 tbsp

Dry dates powdered - 1 tbsp

Method:

- Wash and grate amla, then add all the above ingredients.

- Mix it well and dry it in sunlight for days till the mixture gets dry.

- Keep it in air tight container.

- One can consume this recipe after lunch and dinner for better digestion of food.

Health benefits

• This recipe helps to detoxify the body, reduces stress and fight against cell ageing.

• This helps to fight inflammation and disease.

• For pregnant women it helps increase the haemoglobin and omega-3 fatty acids.

• It helps in better digestion too.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON