‘A journey of exploration and deep respect’: 5 Bhutanese cocktail recipes to try

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumya Srivastava

Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, with over a decade of experience writing about movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that's effortlessly cool. Equal parts Swiftie and Christopher Nolan devotee, she brings both heart and sharp perspective to every story she tells—whether it's a red-carpet moment, a streaming obsession, or a deep dive into the craft behind cinema. An English Literature graduate from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, Soumya is also an IIMC Dhenkanal (2013) alum. She is a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, and her writing reflects a strong editorial instinct, cultural insight, and a love for storytelling that goes beyond headlines. While films remain her first love, Soumya is especially passionate about décor and design—always drawn to beautiful spaces, thoughtful details, and the way aesthetics shape everyday living. From celebrity homes to interior trends and lifestyle inspirations, she enjoys exploring the intersection of taste, personality, and modern living. With a voice that's both informed and relatable, she continues to curate conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and culture for a wide, engaged audience.