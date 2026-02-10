Edit Profile
    ‘A journey of exploration and deep respect’: 5 Bhutanese cocktail recipes to try

    Bhutanese cuisine offers rich flavors and unique ingredients, reflected in their cocktails. Laxman Chhetri from Six Senses Bhutan shares five exciting recipes.

    Published on: Feb 10, 2026 12:43 PM IST
    By Soumya Srivastava
    Bhutanese cuisine is famour for rich flavours and extensive use of unlikely ingredients found in the stunning forests and fields of Bhutan. The same idea translates into their cocktails as well. There is nothing plain Jane about their drinks either, which are full of flavour and excitement.

    Bhutanese cuisine features rich flavors and unique ingredients, extending to cocktails that are vibrant and exciting. Pictures: Six Senses Bhutan.
    Bhutanese cuisine features rich flavors and unique ingredients, extending to cocktails that are vibrant and exciting. Pictures: Six Senses Bhutan.

    Laxman Chhetri, Country F&B Manager, Six Senses Bhutan shares five recipes for delicious cocktails that you must try.

    Smoked Blazing Baab Chuu

    Ingredients

    K5 Whisky – 120 ml

    Homemade Pine Syrup – 10 ml

    Angostura Bitters – 3 dashes

    Nutmeg Powder – light sprinkle

    Glassware: Brandy Balloon

    Garnish: Orange zest

    Method: Flaming

    Procedure

    Add pine syrup to the glass.

    Add Angostura bitters.

    Flame the whisky in a jar.

    Pour flaming whisky into the glass.

    Sprinkle nutmeg powder.

    Express orange zest and garnish.

    Under The Cloud

    Ingredients

    Dark Rum (Captain Morgan) – 30 ml

    Campari – 20 ml

    Southern Comfort – 20 ml

    Glassware: Rock Glass

    Garnish: Dehydrated betel leaf & burnt cinnamon stick

    Method: Stirred

    Procedure

    Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice.

    Stir for 30 seconds.

    Strain into a rock glass.

    Smoke before serving.

    Gaa Za Sour

    Ingredients

    Camino Gold Tequila – 60 ml

    Lime Juice – 30 ml

    Apple Shrub – 10 ml

    Egg White – 1

    Popcorn – small handful (for muddling)

    Glassware: Rock Glass

    Garnish: Dehydrated orange slice & caramelized popcorn

    Method: Muddle & Shake

    Procedure

    Muddle popcorn in shaker.

    Add remaining ingredients.

    Dry shake.

    Shake again with ice.

    Double strain into chilled glass.

    Pine Needle Serkim

    Ingredients

    Pine Needle Tequila – 60 ml

    Tamarind Purée – 30 ml

    Pine Needle Honey – 25 ml

    Cardamom & Star Anise – 3 pcs

    Egg White – 1

    Glassware: Rock Glass

    Garnish: Pine needle powder & star anise

    Method: Muddle & Shake

    Procedure

    Muddle spices with honey.

    Add remaining ingredients.

    Dry shake, then shake with ice.

    Strain, rim with pine powder, float star anise.

    Flame of Love

    Ingredients

    Herbal Liqueur – 30 ml

    Cream Liqueur – 30 ml

    Misty Peak – 90 ml

    Glassware: Martini Glass

    Method: Build & Flaming

    Procedure

    Layer herbal liqueur.

    Add cream liqueur gently.

    Add Misty Peak.

    Ignite top layer (optional)

    “Creating these cocktails has been a journey of exploration and deep respect—for both Bhutan’s rich cultural heritage. With every infusion, maceration, and hand-picked garnish, we have sought to tell a story of the mountains and forests, of ancient remedies and modern flavors, of warmth shared over a glass,” Laxman Chhetri tell us.

    • Soumya Srivastava
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Soumya Srivastava

      Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, with over a decade of experience writing about movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that's effortlessly cool.

