‘A journey of exploration and deep respect’: 5 Bhutanese cocktail recipes to try
Bhutanese cuisine offers rich flavors and unique ingredients, reflected in their cocktails. Laxman Chhetri from Six Senses Bhutan shares five exciting recipes.
Bhutanese cuisine is famour for rich flavours and extensive use of unlikely ingredients found in the stunning forests and fields of Bhutan. The same idea translates into their cocktails as well. There is nothing plain Jane about their drinks either, which are full of flavour and excitement.
Laxman Chhetri, Country F&B Manager, Six Senses Bhutan shares five recipes for delicious cocktails that you must try.
Smoked Blazing Baab Chuu
Ingredients
K5 Whisky – 120 ml
Homemade Pine Syrup – 10 ml
Angostura Bitters – 3 dashes
Nutmeg Powder – light sprinkle
Glassware: Brandy Balloon
Garnish: Orange zest
Method: Flaming
Procedure
Add pine syrup to the glass.
Add Angostura bitters.
Flame the whisky in a jar.
Pour flaming whisky into the glass.
Sprinkle nutmeg powder.
Express orange zest and garnish.
Under The Cloud
Ingredients
Dark Rum (Captain Morgan) – 30 ml
Campari – 20 ml
Southern Comfort – 20 ml
Glassware: Rock Glass
Garnish: Dehydrated betel leaf & burnt cinnamon stick
Method: Stirred
Procedure
Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice.
Stir for 30 seconds.
Strain into a rock glass.
Smoke before serving.
Gaa Za Sour
Ingredients
Camino Gold Tequila – 60 ml
Lime Juice – 30 ml
Apple Shrub – 10 ml
Egg White – 1
Popcorn – small handful (for muddling)
Glassware: Rock Glass
Garnish: Dehydrated orange slice & caramelized popcorn
Method: Muddle & Shake
Procedure
Muddle popcorn in shaker.
Add remaining ingredients.
Dry shake.
Shake again with ice.
Double strain into chilled glass.
Pine Needle Serkim
Ingredients
Pine Needle Tequila – 60 ml
Tamarind Purée – 30 ml
Pine Needle Honey – 25 ml
Cardamom & Star Anise – 3 pcs
Egg White – 1
Glassware: Rock Glass
Garnish: Pine needle powder & star anise
Method: Muddle & Shake
Procedure
Muddle spices with honey.
Add remaining ingredients.
Dry shake, then shake with ice.
Strain, rim with pine powder, float star anise.
Flame of Love
Ingredients
Herbal Liqueur – 30 ml
Cream Liqueur – 30 ml
Misty Peak – 90 ml
Glassware: Martini Glass
Method: Build & Flaming
Procedure
Layer herbal liqueur.
Add cream liqueur gently.
Add Misty Peak.
Ignite top layer (optional)
“Creating these cocktails has been a journey of exploration and deep respect—for both Bhutan’s rich cultural heritage. With every infusion, maceration, and hand-picked garnish, we have sought to tell a story of the mountains and forests, of ancient remedies and modern flavors, of warmth shared over a glass,” Laxman Chhetri tell us.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Soumya Srivastava
