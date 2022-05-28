Buns out: Burgers take on a healthy twist

We will take any reason to bite into a burger. Today is National Burger Day and while America is usually thought to be the land of burgers, India is not far behind. From fast food joints and cafes to restaurants and diners, burgers have a prized position on many menus. Even Mumbai’s iconic vada pav is (sometimes) considered a burger and features in many new-age restaurants.

A perfect burger is not just about the patty, cheese, sauce and veggies between two buns. It is a delicate balance of all the layers coming together to make the ideal bite, at all times. Customisable to your tastes and preferences, they are versatile and come at various price points.

However, health is never a word that is used in the same sentence as a burger. But, we suggest five recipes, which are a mix of vegetarian, vegan and non-vegetarian burgers. They are a step away from the greasy, drippy mess that is usually associated with our favourite fast food. Bonus: they taste good too!

Mushroom and Jackfruit Vegan Burger

Vegan burger

By Ravish Mishra, Executive Chef, The Westin Goa

INGREDIENTS

900gm potatoes; 3 tbsp rapeseed oil; 8 portobello mushrooms; 2gm smoked paprika

For the burgers

410gm jckfruit; 2tbsp tamari; 400gm chickpeas; 1tsp tomato purée; 2 garlic cloves; 2tsp whole meal spelt flour

For the tomato relish

4 vine tomatoes; 2tsp tomato purée; 1tbsp balsamic vinegar; 2 tbsp chopped red onion; 2tbsp chopped basil or coriander

For Assembling

2 avocadoes; 2tsp kewpie mayonnaise; 1 gherkins

METHOD

Toss the potatoes and mushrooms in oil and spread on a baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, flipping in between.

Squeeze the juice from the jackfruit.

Trim the feathery bits that look like meat and stir in the tamari sauce.

In a bowl, add the rest of the jackfruit along with chickpeas, tomato purée, and garlic. Blitz till smooth.

Stir in the first batch of the jackfruit and shape the mixture into patties, the size of the mushrooms.

Coat them in the flour and shallow fry.

To make the relish, mix the chopped tomatoes with tomato purée, onion, vinegar, basil or coriander.

To serve the burger, sandwich two of the patties between two mushrooms which will work as the bread buns. You can add avocado, gherkin slices and kewpie Mayo on top and closing the burger.

Serve with half the chips, sprinkled with the paprika, and relish on the side.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Guacamole Burger

By Sharvari Prabhu, Founder, La Cane Bistro, Vile Parle, Mumbai

INGREDIENTS

1 burger buns; 2 leaves lollo rosso; vegan mayonnaise; 2 tomato rings; 2 onion rings

For Veggie Burger Patty

Boiled: 1 medium potato; 1 tbsp chopped carrots;1 tbsp green peas; 1 tbsp sweet corn

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs; red chilli powder; coriander powder; garlic powder; salt to taste

For Guacamole

1 ripe haas aocado; 1 tsp chopped tomato; 1 tsp chopped onion; 1/4 tsp chopped jalapeno; 1/4 tsp chopped parsley; 1 tsp lemon juice; 1 clove garlic; Salt to taste

METHOD

To make the pattied, gently mash the boiled potatoes and add all veggies, spices and bread crumbs. Mix well.

Shape into patty.

You can bake, shallow fry, air fry the patty.

To make guacamole, peel, deseed and lightly mash the avocado. Add all the other ingredients and keep aside.

To assemble the burger, toast the buns.

Apply vegan mayo to both sides of the bread.

On the lower bread, add one Lollo Rosso leaf, tomato slices, onion rings, patty, and second Lollo rosso leaf.

Top the burger with the bun.

Enjoy with fries and any dip of your choice.

Hashbrown burger

Hashbrown burger

By The Masked Chef, @_themaskedchef

INGREDIENTS

3-4 potatoes; 2tsp chilli powder; 1tsp turmeric powder; 1tsp black pepper powder; 2tbsp corn starch; 1 egg; oil; onion slices; tomato slices; cheese slice; lettuce; mayo

METHOD

Cook the grated potato in salted boiling water for about 2 minutes. Squeeze out the moisture.

In the potato, add all the spices, egg and corn starch. Mix it well.

Shape into burger patties and freeze for two hours.

Remove from freezer and brush oil on both sides of the patty. In a preheated oven, bake them for 20-30 minutes till golden brown.

To assemble the burger, start by applying mayo on the bottom bun, top it with hashbrown patty, sliced onions, tomatoes, lettuce leaves and top bun.

Serve hot with potato wedges and ketchup!!

Wild Summit Bean Burger

Bean burger

By Earth Cafe@Waterfield, Bandra

INGREDIENTS

15 gms shitake mushrooms; 100 gms black beans; 10 gms walnuts; 2 tbsp olive oil; 2gm black pepper powder; salt to taste; 2gm onion powder; 2 gm garlic powder; 2 gm rosemary; 10 gm onion; 10 gms celery

METHOD

Add oilve oil to a hot pan, add oil, chopped onion and celery. Saute till brown.

Add rosemary, shitake mushrooms, salt, pepper, and mix.

Add the mixture to the beans along with the walnuts, onion and garlic powder.

Pan sear the patty.

To serve, add ketchup to the bottom bun then the lettuce, patty. You can add guacamole and then top with the bun.

It is ready to serve!

Classic Chicken Burger

Grilled Healthy Chicken Burger

By Mir Zafar Ali, Executive Chef, The Leela Palace, Bengaluru

INGREDIENTS

Burger Patty

Chicken mince (Thigh- Chilled) 2000 gms

Dijon Mustard 50 gms

Sriracha Sauce 50 gms

Sauteed Chopped Onion 350 gms

Finely Chopped Thyme 5 gms

Butter 80 gms

Salt 20 gms

Crushed Black pepper 05 gms

Burger Mayo yield: 1400 gms

Vegetable Mayonnaise 1000 gms

Chipotle Chilli Paste 100 gms

Barbecue Sauce (American garden) 150 gms

Dijon Mustard 100 gms

Worcestershire Sauce 50 gms

Salt 15 gms

Side Salad yield: 5 portions

Mixed Lettuce 100 gms

Cherry tomatoes 50 gms

Gherkin Juliennes 15 gms

Roasted Bell Peppers 40 gms

Black olives 15 gms

Dressing 10 ml

Dressing Base yield: 1600 ml

White wine vinegar 1000 ml

Water 300 ml

Sugar 350 gms

Salt 30 gms

Dill 100 gms

Whole Pepper Corn 15 gms

Coriander seeds 15 gms

Bay leaf 2 nos

Dressing: yield: 500 gms

Dressing Base 470 ml

Dijon Mustard 30 gms

Burger Bun yield: 12 buns of 90 gms each

Refined Flour 900 gms

Wheat Bran 100

Salt 20 gms

Yeast 50 gms

Bread Improver 20 gms

Sugar 120 gms

Butter 80 gms

Milk Powder 20 gms

Refined Oil 20 ml

Water 500 ml

For Assembly: Per Burger

Bun 1 no

Gherkin Slices 15 gms

Sliced Tomato 40 gms

Grilled onions 25 gms

Lettuce 15 gms

Yellow Cheddar slice 22 gms

French Fries Fried 100 gms

Side Salad 1 por

METHOD

Burger Patty:

· In a mixing bowl add all the ingredients for the burger patty and mix well. Ensure the mixture is below 5 °C throughout

· Divide the mixture into 200 gms each and using the right size cutter flatten the portions

· Grill the patty and finish in the oven

· Top the patty with cheddar cheese for the last one minute in the oven

Bun:

· Dissolve yeast in water with sugar

· Add all dry ingredients, knead into a soft dough and finish with oil

· Let the Dough Rest for 30 minutes.

· Divide the dough into 90 gms each, shape and arrange and allow to prove

· Egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds

· Bake at 210°C for 10 to 12 minutes

· Remove and rest

Dressing Base:

· Add all ingredients mentioned to a pot and bring it to boil

· Remove from heat as soon as it comes to a boil, hold covered till the flavour macerates

· When cooled strain the mix and hold it for further use.

Dressing:

· Fill dressing base in a squeezy bottle, add Dijon mustard and shake it up till well blended

Burger Mayo:

Mix all the ingredients till uniform and store in squeezy bottles

Assembly

· Cut the burger bun and toast

· Spread the burger mayo generously on either side

· Top the bottom half of the bun with fresh green lettuce, Sliced tomato, and Gherkins

· Place the chicken burger patty with melted cheese

· Top with grilled sliced onion, serve hot with French fries and side salad

· For the side salad line lettuce in a ramekin, Top with all the other ingredients tossed with the prepared dressing