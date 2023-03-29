Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 9 bhog: Prasad recipes for Maa Siddhidatri

Chaitra Navratri 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Chaitra Navratri is observed all over the country with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. From keeping fast to worshipping all the avatars of Maa Durga, devotees observe all the rituals during this time. For this year, Chaitra Navratri started on March 22 and will end on March 30. The nine avatars of Maa Durga that are worshipped during this time are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. The rituals observed during Chaitra Navratri are also observed during Shardiya Navratri – celebrated during September or October. Chaitra Navratri Day 9: Prasad recipes for Maa Siddhidatri(Unsplash)

On the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped. According to Hindu mythology, one side of Lord Shiva is Maa Siddhidatri – it is believed that Lord Shiva attended all the siddhis by worshipping Maa Siddhidatri. Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped by offering til or sesame seeds as bhog to the goddess. Here are a few recipes to offer as prasad:

Til Gur ki Chikki

Til Gur ki Chikki(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

¼ cup white sesame seeds

1 cup chopped jaggery

2 tablespoons dried coconut slices

2 tsps coconut oil for greasing

½ teaspoon green cardamom powder

2-3 tablespoons toasted peanuts

Method:

Dry roast sesame seeds and coconut slices separately. Then in a pan, heat coconut oil, and add jaggery and keep cooking till it melts. Add roasted sesame seeds, roasted coconuts and peanuts and mix well. Grease a barfi tray with coconut oil and pour the mixture on it and spread evenly. When it is semi-dry, cut it into the shape of squares and wait for it to cool down. Demould and cut into squares and serve.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

Til ke laddoo

Til ke laddoo(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 and half cup sesame seeds

1 tbsp desi ghee

1 and one-fourth cup gur, grated

1 tsp cardamom powder

Method:

Dry roast the sesame seeds and keep aside. Then, in a pan, add ghee and jaggery and cook till it comes to a soft ball stage. Then add the toasted sesame seeds and mix well. Add the cardamom powder and mix everything. Make small balls of the mixture and serve.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

