Chef Kunal Kapur's Chicken Malai Kebab: Guilt-Free High Protein Recipe with No Cream, No Oil, Tandoori Flavours

Kunal Kapur's Chicken Malai Kebab gives the popular restaurant favourite a healthier twist by using hung curd, lean chicken breast, and aromatic spices to create juicy kebabs with a naturally creamy texture. Perfect as a light dinner, healthy snack, or fitness meal, this recipe delivers authentic flavours while supporting balanced eating and active lifestyles. Chef Kunal Kapur's Chicken Malai Kebab (Freepik)

This Kunal Kapur chicken malai kebab replaces cream and butter with protein-rich hung curd, creating a lighter marinade that keeps the chicken tender and flavourful. As a healthy chicken kebab and zero oil chicken recipe, it combines chicken breast, garlic, ginger, green chillies, black pepper, and mild spices to produce juicy kebabs with fewer calories. The recipe also works well as a no cream malai tikka and high protein snack, making it suitable for weight management, post-workout meals, and low-carbohydrate eating plans.

Chicken breast supplies high-quality complete protein that supports muscle growth, tissue repair, and everyday energy needs. Hung curd provides additional protein, calcium, probiotics, and beneficial bacteria that promote gut health and digestion while naturally tenderising the meat. Garlic, ginger, black pepper, and herbs contribute antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, while zinc, phosphorus, and Vitamin B12 from chicken support immunity, bone health, and overall wellness. The low-carbohydrate profile also makes this recipe suitable for fitness-focused meal plans.

Chicken malai kebabs are inspired by Mughlai cuisine, where creamy marinades create tender, mildly spiced kebabs cooked in a tandoor. This healthier version keeps the authentic tandoori flavour while replacing cream, butter, and added oil with hung curd and lean chicken breast. Unlike many restaurant-style kebabs that contain extra fat and richer marinades, this recipe delivers similar tenderness with fewer calories and higher protein. Served with mint chutney, onion salad, and fresh lemon, it becomes a refreshing meal that suits summer lunches, dinners, and healthy entertaining.