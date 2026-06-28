Chef Kunal Kapur's Chicken Malai Kebab: Guilt-Free High Protein Recipe with No Cream, No Oil, Tandoori Flavours
Kunal Kapur's Chicken Malai Kebab uses lean chicken, hung curd, and spices to create a high-protein, oil-free snack with authentic tandoori flavours.
Kunal Kapur's Chicken Malai Kebab gives the popular restaurant favourite a healthier twist by using hung curd, lean chicken breast, and aromatic spices to create juicy kebabs with a naturally creamy texture. Perfect as a light dinner, healthy snack, or fitness meal, this recipe delivers authentic flavours while supporting balanced eating and active lifestyles.
This Kunal Kapur chicken malai kebab replaces cream and butter with protein-rich hung curd, creating a lighter marinade that keeps the chicken tender and flavourful. As a healthy chicken kebab and zero oil chicken recipe, it combines chicken breast, garlic, ginger, green chillies, black pepper, and mild spices to produce juicy kebabs with fewer calories. The recipe also works well as a no cream malai tikka and high protein snack, making it suitable for weight management, post-workout meals, and low-carbohydrate eating plans.
Chicken breast supplies high-quality complete protein that supports muscle growth, tissue repair, and everyday energy needs. Hung curd provides additional protein, calcium, probiotics, and beneficial bacteria that promote gut health and digestion while naturally tenderising the meat. Garlic, ginger, black pepper, and herbs contribute antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, while zinc, phosphorus, and Vitamin B12 from chicken support immunity, bone health, and overall wellness. The low-carbohydrate profile also makes this recipe suitable for fitness-focused meal plans.
Chicken malai kebabs are inspired by Mughlai cuisine, where creamy marinades create tender, mildly spiced kebabs cooked in a tandoor. This healthier version keeps the authentic tandoori flavour while replacing cream, butter, and added oil with hung curd and lean chicken breast. Unlike many restaurant-style kebabs that contain extra fat and richer marinades, this recipe delivers similar tenderness with fewer calories and higher protein. Served with mint chutney, onion salad, and fresh lemon, it becomes a refreshing meal that suits summer lunches, dinners, and healthy entertaining.
Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab vs Restaurant Malai Kebab: What's the Difference?
Feature
Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab
Regular Chicken Malai Kebab
Cooking Method
Grilled, baked, or air-fried
Cooked with butter or extra oil
Marinade
Hung curd and spices
Cream, butter, and cheese
Protein Content
High
High
Fat Content
Lower
Higher
Calories
Lower
Higher
Carbohydrates
Very low
Low
Weight-Loss Friendly
Yes
Less suitable
Gut Health
Contains probiotic curd
Less focus on probiotics
Summer Suitability
Light and refreshing
Rich and heavier
Best Served With
Salad and mint chutney
Butter naan or rumali roti
Quick Recipe Snapshot
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Marination Time: 1 hour
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 40 minutes
Servings: 4
Difficulty: Easy
Cuisine: Mughlai
Main Ingredients: Chicken breast, hung curd, spices
Best Served With: Mint chutney, onion salad, lemon wedges
Kunal Kapur's Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab Recipe
Tender chicken, creamy hung curd, aromatic spices, and smoky grilling create a protein-rich kebab packed with authentic tandoori flavours naturally.
Ingredients
- 500g boneless chicken breast, cubed
- ½ cup hung curd
- 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
- 1 teaspoon black pepper powder
- ½ teaspoon white pepper powder
- 1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves
- 1 teaspoon green chilli paste
- 1 teaspoon cornflour
- Salt to taste
Instructions
- Wash and pat dry the chicken pieces thoroughly.
- Mix the hung curd with ginger-garlic paste, spices, lemon juice, cornflour, coriander, and salt.
- Coat the chicken pieces evenly with the prepared marinade.
- Refrigerate the marinated chicken for at least one hour.
- Arrange the chicken pieces on skewers or a baking tray.
- Grill, bake, or air-fry the chicken until fully cooked and lightly charred.
- Turn the kebabs halfway through cooking for even browning.
- Garnish with coriander, onion rings, and lemon wedges before serving.
Smart Tips to Make Chicken Malai Kebab Even Healthier
- Choose skinless chicken breast to maximise protein while reducing fat.
- Replace cream completely with thick hung curd for a lighter marinade.
- Cook the kebabs in an air fryer or oven instead of using oil.
- Marinate the chicken overnight for better flavour and tenderness.
- Serve the kebabs with fresh salad instead of butter naan.
- Add fresh herbs to increase antioxidants and flavour naturally.
- Avoid processed sauces that contain excess sugar and sodium.
- Pair the kebabs with mint chutney prepared using curd.
- Include grilled vegetables for additional fibre and vitamins.
- Use freshly squeezed lemon juice before serving to enhance flavour.
Nutritional Value Per Serving
Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab delivers lean protein, essential minerals, and probiotics">lean protein, essential minerals, and probiotics while keeping calories and carbohydrates under control. The balanced ingredients make this recipe suitable for fitness meals, healthy snacks, and weight-management diets.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount
Calories
235 kcal
Protein
32 g
Carbohydrates
4 g
Fat
9 g
Fibre
0.5 g
Calcium
110 mg
Iron
1.3 mg
Potassium
470 mg
Vitamin B12
0.5 mcg
Sodium
300 mg
FAQs
Is Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab good for weight loss?
Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab provides lean protein with fewer calories and less fat, making the recipe suitable for balanced weight-management diets.
Can Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab be prepared without cream?
Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab uses hung curd instead of cream to create a creamy texture while increasing protein and reducing fat.
Is Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab suitable for high-protein diets?
Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab provides approximately 30–32 grams of protein per serving, making the recipe suitable for muscle-building and fitness goals.
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