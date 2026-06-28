Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Chef Kunal Kapur's Chicken Malai Kebab: Guilt-Free High Protein Recipe with No Cream, No Oil, Tandoori Flavours

    Kunal Kapur's Chicken Malai Kebab uses lean chicken, hung curd, and spices to create a high-protein, oil-free snack with authentic tandoori flavours.

    Published on: Jun 28, 2026 12:09 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Kunal Kapur's Chicken Malai Kebab gives the popular restaurant favourite a healthier twist by using hung curd, lean chicken breast, and aromatic spices to create juicy kebabs with a naturally creamy texture. Perfect as a light dinner, healthy snack, or fitness meal, this recipe delivers authentic flavours while supporting balanced eating and active lifestyles.

    Chef Kunal Kapur's Chicken Malai Kebab (Freepik)
    Chef Kunal Kapur's Chicken Malai Kebab (Freepik)

    This Kunal Kapur chicken malai kebab replaces cream and butter with protein-rich hung curd, creating a lighter marinade that keeps the chicken tender and flavourful. As a healthy chicken kebab and zero oil chicken recipe, it combines chicken breast, garlic, ginger, green chillies, black pepper, and mild spices to produce juicy kebabs with fewer calories. The recipe also works well as a no cream malai tikka and high protein snack, making it suitable for weight management, post-workout meals, and low-carbohydrate eating plans.

    Chicken breast supplies high-quality complete protein that supports muscle growth, tissue repair, and everyday energy needs. Hung curd provides additional protein, calcium, probiotics, and beneficial bacteria that promote gut health and digestion while naturally tenderising the meat. Garlic, ginger, black pepper, and herbs contribute antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, while zinc, phosphorus, and Vitamin B12 from chicken support immunity, bone health, and overall wellness. The low-carbohydrate profile also makes this recipe suitable for fitness-focused meal plans.

    Chicken malai kebabs are inspired by Mughlai cuisine, where creamy marinades create tender, mildly spiced kebabs cooked in a tandoor. This healthier version keeps the authentic tandoori flavour while replacing cream, butter, and added oil with hung curd and lean chicken breast. Unlike many restaurant-style kebabs that contain extra fat and richer marinades, this recipe delivers similar tenderness with fewer calories and higher protein. Served with mint chutney, onion salad, and fresh lemon, it becomes a refreshing meal that suits summer lunches, dinners, and healthy entertaining.

    Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab vs Restaurant Malai Kebab: What's the Difference?

    Feature

    Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab

    Regular Chicken Malai Kebab

    Cooking Method

    Grilled, baked, or air-fried

    Cooked with butter or extra oil

    Marinade

    Hung curd and spices

    Cream, butter, and cheese

    Protein Content

    High

    High

    Fat Content

    Lower

    Higher

    Calories

    Lower

    Higher

    Carbohydrates

    Very low

    Low

    Weight-Loss Friendly

    Yes

    Less suitable

    Gut Health

    Contains probiotic curd

    Less focus on probiotics

    Summer Suitability

    Light and refreshing

    Rich and heavier

    Best Served With

    Salad and mint chutney

    Butter naan or rumali roti

    Quick Recipe Snapshot

    Preparation Time: 20 minutes

    Marination Time: 1 hour

    Cooking Time: 20 minutes

    Total Time: 1 hour 40 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Difficulty: Easy

    Cuisine: Mughlai

    Main Ingredients: Chicken breast, hung curd, spices

    Best Served With: Mint chutney, onion salad, lemon wedges

    Kunal Kapur's Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab Recipe

    Tender chicken, creamy hung curd, aromatic spices, and smoky grilling create a protein-rich kebab packed with authentic tandoori flavours naturally.

    Ingredients

    • 500g boneless chicken breast, cubed
    • ½ cup hung curd
    • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
    • 1 teaspoon black pepper powder
    • ½ teaspoon white pepper powder
    • 1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
    • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
    • 1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves
    • 1 teaspoon green chilli paste
    • 1 teaspoon cornflour
    • Salt to taste

    Instructions

    1. Wash and pat dry the chicken pieces thoroughly.
    2. Mix the hung curd with ginger-garlic paste, spices, lemon juice, cornflour, coriander, and salt.
    3. Coat the chicken pieces evenly with the prepared marinade.
    4. Refrigerate the marinated chicken for at least one hour.
    5. Arrange the chicken pieces on skewers or a baking tray.
    6. Grill, bake, or air-fry the chicken until fully cooked and lightly charred.
    7. Turn the kebabs halfway through cooking for even browning.
    8. Garnish with coriander, onion rings, and lemon wedges before serving.

    Smart Tips to Make Chicken Malai Kebab Even Healthier

    1. Choose skinless chicken breast to maximise protein while reducing fat.
    2. Replace cream completely with thick hung curd for a lighter marinade.
    3. Cook the kebabs in an air fryer or oven instead of using oil.
    4. Marinate the chicken overnight for better flavour and tenderness.
    5. Serve the kebabs with fresh salad instead of butter naan.
    6. Add fresh herbs to increase antioxidants and flavour naturally.
    7. Avoid processed sauces that contain excess sugar and sodium.
    8. Pair the kebabs with mint chutney prepared using curd.
    9. Include grilled vegetables for additional fibre and vitamins.
    10. Use freshly squeezed lemon juice before serving to enhance flavour.

    Nutritional Value Per Serving

    Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab delivers lean protein, essential minerals, and probiotics">lean protein, essential minerals, and probiotics while keeping calories and carbohydrates under control. The balanced ingredients make this recipe suitable for fitness meals, healthy snacks, and weight-management diets.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount

    Calories

    235 kcal

    Protein

    32 g

    Carbohydrates

    4 g

    Fat

    9 g

    Fibre

    0.5 g

    Calcium

    110 mg

    Iron

    1.3 mg

    Potassium

    470 mg

    Vitamin B12

    0.5 mcg

    Sodium

    300 mg

    FAQs

    Is Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab good for weight loss?

    Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab provides lean protein with fewer calories and less fat, making the recipe suitable for balanced weight-management diets.

    Can Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab be prepared without cream?

    Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab uses hung curd instead of cream to create a creamy texture while increasing protein and reducing fat.

    Is Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab suitable for high-protein diets?

    Healthy Chicken Malai Kebab provides approximately 30–32 grams of protein per serving, making the recipe suitable for muscle-building and fitness goals.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Chef Kunal Kapur's Chicken Malai Kebab: Guilt-Free High Protein Recipe With No Cream, No Oil, Tandoori Flavours
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes