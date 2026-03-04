Chef Ranveer Brar's delicious last-minute Holi special mawa gujiya recipe you literally can whip up in minutes
Short on time this Holi? Chef Ranveer Brar’s quick and easy mawa gujiya recipe helps you whip up a rich, festive dessert in minutes before guests arrive.
As Holi festivities kick in and kitchens come alive with festive aromas, there’s one sweet treat that simply can’t be missed, gujiya. If you’re still figuring out your menu or looking for a quick homemade delight, chef Ranveer Brar’s mawa gujiya recipe might be just what you need. Easy to follow and perfect for last-minute prep, this classic festive favourite promises rich flavours, flaky texture and that nostalgic Holi sweetness in every bite. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his signature thandai recipe for colourful Holi 2026 celebration: See easy step-by-step guide )
Let’s take a look at the recipe:
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4–8
Ingredients
For the filling
- 1 cup mawa
- 2 tbsp ghee
- ¾ cup semolina
- ½ cup cashew nuts, chopped
- ½ cup almonds, chopped
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- ½ tbsp cardamom powder
- Oil for deep frying
For the dough
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3 tbsp ghee
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tbsp rose water
- Water as required
Process
For the filling
1. In a kadai, add mawa and roast on a medium flame until it turns light brown.
2. In the same kadai, add ghee and semolina, and roast well.
3. Add chopped almonds and cashew nuts. Mix well.
4. Add the roasted mawa back into the kadai and toss everything together.
5. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and allow it to cool completely.
6. Once cooled, add powdered sugar and cardamom powder. Mix well and keep aside.
For the dough
7. In a mixing bowl, combine flour, ghee, salt, rose water, and enough water to knead into a stiff dough.
8. Cover with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.
For shaping and frying
9. Divide the dough into small balls and roll each into a thick round disc, or use a round cutter.
10. Lightly wet the edges with water.
11. Place a spoonful of filling on one half of the disc.
12. Fold the other half over and press the edges to seal tightly.
13. Create a decorative edge by pinching and twisting along the seam.
14. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.
15. Heat oil in a kadai over medium flame.
16. Fry the gujiyas in batches until golden brown on all sides.
17. Remove and drain on absorbent paper.
