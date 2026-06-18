Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Ragi Oats Dhokla With Mustard Tempering – A Guilt-Free High-Fiber Steamed Snack For Weight Loss

Ragi oats dhokla with mustard tempering is a healthy take on a traditional Indian steamed snack made by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Adding finger millet (ragi) and oats to this recipe turns regular dhokla into a healthy dish. These are two superfoods that are known for having great nutritional profiles. Ragi is an ancient grain that is gluten-free and high in calcium, iron, magnesium, and B-complex vitamins. These vitamins help keep bones strong, metabolism healthy, and energy levels high. It helps you feel full because it has a lot of dietary fibre, which is good for your digestive health and weight management. Ragi Oats Dhokla (adobe stock)

Oats go well with ragi as they contain beta-glucan soluble fibre, which helps keep blood sugar stable, lower cholesterol, and improve heart health. These grains work well together to make a healthy, low-fat, and nutrient-dense base for a steamed snack that fits with clean eating goals.

This ragi oats dhokla is steamed instead of deep-fried, which keeps the nutrients and keeps the calories low. The mustard seasoning makes the food taste better and adds healthy fats and antioxidants from the sesame and mustard seeds. This mix not only stops cravings, but it also helps you lose weight and keep it off, and it makes your gut healthier. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's version turns comfort food into a healthy option that fits into today's healthy and balanced lifestyles.